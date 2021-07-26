Warner Bros TV Names Vicki Dummer Head of Current Programming

Channing Dungey has hired Vicki Dummer, one of her former top lieutenants at ABC, as head of current programming for Warner Bros. Television Group.

In her new role, Dummer will be responsible for managing creative affairs for all current scripted series produced by WBTV across all platforms, including HBO Max, external streaming services, premium and basic cable channels, and the five U.S. broadcast networks. Dummer will also supervise WBTV’s newly structured current programming team, with Odetta Watkins, Rachel Filippelli, and Kelly Goode serving as senior leaders of the department, reporting to Dummer.

Dummer was previously head of current series programming for ABC Entertainment; Dungey served as president of ABC Entertainment from 2016 to 2018.

“I’m thrilled to have Vicki joining us here at Warner Bros. Television to lead our exceptional current programming team. In our time together at ABC, I found Vicki to be a truly insightful and collaborative creative executive who works incredibly well with talent," Dungey said in a statement. "She has played a pivotal role in managing some of the most successful, long-running series of the last two decades. We are excited to have the benefit of her expertise at what is an extremely exciting time at the Studio, as we ramp up our series production for HBO Max while continuing to deliver signature series for external streaming and cable partners, and the broadcast networks.”

Dummer said: “I’m excited to be reunited with Channing, who is an inspiring and thoughtful leader, and very much looking forward to helping her fulfill her vision for WBTV. The opportunity to lead current programming at this iconic studio with such an impressive roster of producers and series is truly a dream come true.”