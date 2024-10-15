WBD’s Max Streaming Service Sets November Launch in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Warner Bros. Discovery announced Monday that the Max streaming service will expand in Southeast Asia as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong on November 19.

In addition to Hong Kong and Taiwan, the former HBO Max will also launch in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

“We are thrilled to bring Max to more consumers in Asia. Max brings together unparalleled quality content from iconic brands like HBO, Discovery, the DC Universe, Harry Potter, AFN, and Cartoon Network, as well as Hollywood blockbusters all in one place. Building on successful launches in the U.S., Latin America and Europe, Asia Pacific represents the next phase of Max’s globalization, making Max available now in over 72 markets with more to come in 2025,” JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games said in a statement.

Full details about pricing will be announced prior to launch, varying by country and provider.

Upcoming Max content that hasn’t been shelved for tax breaks include “Dune: Prophecy,” the “Game of Thrones” prequel “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” the Stephen King-inspired “IT: Welcome to Derry” and the upcoming Harry Potter series. New seasons of “House of the Dragon,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” also haven’t yet been shelved.

At the Q2 investor call in September, WBD CEO David Zaslav asserted that Max will add 6 million new subscribers in the third quarter, drawn in large part from international expansion. The company’s direct-to-consumer division claims approximately 103.3 million subscribers between Max, HBO and Discovery+.

WBD is set to report its third quarter results on Nov. 7.