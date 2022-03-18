The latest in a recent boom of shows about scammers, "WeCrashed" chronicles the unicorn startup company WeWork, co-founded by Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah Paltrow Neumann back in 2010 in New York (along with Miguel McKelvey).
The Apple TV+ limited series focuses on the rapid and erratic growth of WeWork, a company that leases different office spaces and transforms them into work environments better conducive to work and productivity. The vague mission statement of WeWork is "to elevate the world's consciousness.
Beneath the company is a chaotic couple, whose energy becomes magnified by Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in their portrayals of the Neumanns. More famous faces bring other players in the business world to life as well, as exemplified in our complete "WeCrashed" cast and character guide.
Adam Neumann (Jared Leto)
Neumann co-founded WeWork along with his wife Rebekah and business partner Miguel McKelvey. He markets himself in the show as a serial entrepreneur with a never-ending imagination and endless big ideas. Jared Leto switched from Paulo Gucci’s Italian accent to Neumann’s Israeli one for the Apple TV+ series. An Oscar-winner for his role in 2013's "Dallas Buyers Club," Leto will also appear in Sony’s latest Marvel film “Morbius” which lands in theaters April 1, 2022. Leto is of course also known for his role as The Joker in “Suicide Squad” (2016) and his band, 30 Seconds to Mars.
Rebekah Neumann (Anne Hathaway)
Rebekah Nuemann, who starts out as a zen yoga instructor, meets her future husband Adam at a party he hosts to pay office space rent. Her sense of energies, positive vibes and ability to manifest lead the couple to co-found WeWork. Rebekah, a cousin of Gwyneth Paltrow, is played by Anne Hathaway, who cemented her career in acting with the role of Andy Sachs in “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006). An Oscar-winner herself for "Les Miserables," Hathaway is also known for films like "Rachel Getting Married," "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Ocean's 8."
Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin)
Marvin plays Miguel McKelvey, an architect turned businessman when he jumps into Adam Neumann’s promising pitch of a collaborative workspace. McKelvey helps develop the idea physically, literally sometimes procuring things out of thin air on a whim of Adam’s or Rebekah’s. Marvin is a producer and writer, known for “The Climb” (2019), “Kicks” (2016) and “Hunter Gatherer” (2016).
Leslie (Antoinette Crow-Legacy)
Adam hires Leslie one day when interviewing job candidates for WeWork. She overhears their pitch all day, and contributes a vital piece of advice — resulting in Adam offering her a job as one of his first employees. Antoinette Crow-Legacy is known for her role of Elise Johnson in Epix’s “Godfather of Harlem."
Cameron Lautner (O-T Fagbenle)
Cameron is one of Bruce's partners at Benchmark Capital, and he arrives later on in the show to overhaul the company's records in order to prepare the enterprise to go public. Cameron is skeptical of WeWork from the start, constantly challenging Bruce on every move Adam makes. Fagbenle is known for roles like Luke Bankole in "The Handmaid's Tale" and Mason in "Black Widow" (2021). He will also star opposite Viola Davis as Barack Obama in upcoming series "The First Lady," out in April.
Elishia Kennedy (America Ferrera)
Rebekah meets Elishia Kennedy, who founded her own juicing brand and company Raw Revival, at a costume party for their children’s school. The two become close friends as they strike up a bond in Adam’s absence from helping Rebekah at home. Elishia is divorced, so her views on love and life differ from Rebekah’s, but she also helps Rebekah see her own self-worth. Later Elishia gets hired at WeWork, but this causes some obstacles for her friendship with Rebekah.
America Ferrera has appeared in shows like “Ugly Betty” and "Superstore," as well as films like “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." She voices Astrid in DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon” film franchise, and is attached to star in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie.
Masayoshi Son (Eui-Sung Kim)
Masayoshi Son, Chief Executive Officer at SoftBank, was a key player in delaying WeWork's demise, as he came in and slowed their downfall with an investment of $4.4 billion. Masayoshi likes investing in tech, and first gets wind of Adam at a conference in India, where Adam pulls many strings to get to, speak at and win over Masayoshi as his audience.
Eui-Sung Kim is a South Korean actor known for films like “Train to Busan” (2016), “Steel Rain” (2017) and 2036 Apocalypse Earth (2019).
Bruce Dunlevie (Anthony Edwards)
Edwards guest stars once in a while as Bruce Dunlevie, a general partner at Benchmark Capital which invests in WeWork very early on when Adam first pitches investors and has only opened two locations. Edwards starred as Dr. Mark Green on the NBC series "ER" and is known for roles like Goose in “Top Gun” (1986), Alan Reed in “Inventing Anna (2022) and Steven Loski in “Flipped (2010).