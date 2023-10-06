Fox Cancels ‘Welcome to Flatch’ After 2 Seasons

The audience response to the Paul Feig comedy was “not as strong as the network had hoped”

welcome-to-flatch-aya-cash
"Welcome to Flatch" (Fox)

Fox will not be moving ahead with “Welcome to Flatch” Season 3.

“While audience response was not as strong as we had hoped, we were thrilled with the creativity of the enormously talented Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig, as well as the outstanding, dedicated cast and crew they assembled,” a Fox spokesperson told TheWrap. “We look forward to collaborating with them again in the future and are thankful for all of our partners at Lionsgate, Jenny’s Perkins Street Productions, Paul’s Feigco Entertainment, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper.”

Shortly after the WGA strike started in May, Fox announced updates for its scripted series. The only two series the network hadn’t made an announcement about were “Welcome to Flatch” and “HouseBroken,” both of which were up for a third season.

Read Next
‘Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' EP Breaks Down Celebrities’ Reasons to Join Fox Competition Show: ‘Maybe They’re a Bit Lost’

“You can expect some announcements as soon as the strike ends,” president of scripted programming for Fox Entertainment Michael Thorn said at the time. A decision about “HouseBroken” has yet to be announced.

Based on the British series “This Country” and developed for Fox by Jenny Bricks, “Welcome to Flatch” centered around a documentary crew that was filming the small town, eccentric residents of the fictional Flatch, Ohio. The mockumentary largely followed cousins and best friends Kelly Mallet (Holmes) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Sam Straley). Holmes, who has appeared in “Call Me Kat,” is best known for her improvisational work, and Straley has appeared in “The Dropout” and “Chicago Med.”

Additionally, the series starred Justin Linville (“Rushed,” “Crashing”), Taylor Ortega (“Kim Possible,” “Succession”), Krystal Smith, Aya Cash (“You’re the Worst”), Seann William Scott (“American Pie,” “Final Destination”) and Jaime Pressly (“My Name Is Earl,” “Mom”).

As for Fox’s other scripted projects, previously announced upcoming dramas “Doc” and “Rescue: HI-Surf” from “Shameless” producer John Wells are still in place. The network has yet to announce the casts for either project.

krapopolis
Read Next
The Making of 'Krapopolis': How Dan Harmon's Team Overcame the Pandemic to Create Fox's New Adult Animated Show

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.