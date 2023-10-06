Fox Cancels ‘Welcome to Flatch’ After 2 Seasons

Fox will not be moving ahead with “Welcome to Flatch” Season 3.

“While audience response was not as strong as we had hoped, we were thrilled with the creativity of the enormously talented Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig, as well as the outstanding, dedicated cast and crew they assembled,” a Fox spokesperson told TheWrap. “We look forward to collaborating with them again in the future and are thankful for all of our partners at Lionsgate, Jenny’s Perkins Street Productions, Paul’s Feigco Entertainment, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper.”

Shortly after the WGA strike started in May, Fox announced updates for its scripted series. The only two series the network hadn’t made an announcement about were “Welcome to Flatch” and “HouseBroken,” both of which were up for a third season.

“You can expect some announcements as soon as the strike ends,” president of scripted programming for Fox Entertainment Michael Thorn said at the time. A decision about “HouseBroken” has yet to be announced.

Based on the British series “This Country” and developed for Fox by Jenny Bricks, “Welcome to Flatch” centered around a documentary crew that was filming the small town, eccentric residents of the fictional Flatch, Ohio. The mockumentary largely followed cousins and best friends Kelly Mallet (Holmes) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Sam Straley). Holmes, who has appeared in “Call Me Kat,” is best known for her improvisational work, and Straley has appeared in “The Dropout” and “Chicago Med.”

Additionally, the series starred Justin Linville (“Rushed,” “Crashing”), Taylor Ortega (“Kim Possible,” “Succession”), Krystal Smith, Aya Cash (“You’re the Worst”), Seann William Scott (“American Pie,” “Final Destination”) and Jaime Pressly (“My Name Is Earl,” “Mom”).

As for Fox’s other scripted projects, previously announced upcoming dramas “Doc” and “Rescue: HI-Surf” from “Shameless” producer John Wells are still in place. The network has yet to announce the casts for either project.