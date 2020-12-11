“The Wendy Williams Show” is heading into reruns next week “to allow Wendy to travel and be with her family at this time” after the host announced her mother’s death on the show earlier this week, a spokesperson told TheWrap.

On Monday, Williams revealed that her mother Shirley Williams had “passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago.” That is the reason for the hiatus, the spokesperson said.

The show will return with original episodes on Monday, Jan. 4,” the spokesperson for “The Wendy Williams Show” said in a statement on Friday. “Debmar-Mercury extends its deepest condolences to Wendy and her family.”

“You know how during corona, during the world– topsy-turvy, people starving, people out of jobs? Just everybody’s live is something new? And you know how you lose track of the day and date and the time?” Williams said on Monday’s episode. “All I know is that it was a long time ago.”

That’s as specific as Williams got in terms of the timing of her mother’s death. Williams did not offer a cause of death. Shirley Williams, who was 85, was a retired school teacher in their native New Jersey.

“She passed away beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love,” Williams said. “Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend that a girl could ever have.”

Williams shared a few select stories of her mom to kick off Monday’s “Hot Topics,” and then retired her mom and dad’s studio-audience seats. She went back to her mom a few more times over the course of the episode.

You can watch the entire Monday episode via the video above.

Williams took a break from her talk show in mid-May, citing fatigue related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis.

A Lifetime biopic, which Williams executive produced herself, is coming in January 2021.

Reid Nakamura contributed to this story.