WGA to Meet Friday With AMPTP to Discuss Resuming Negotiations

The Writers Guild of America has accepted a request from Hollywood studio leaders, known as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), to discuss resuming contract negotiations, and the two groups will meet on Friday.

“The AMPTP, through Carol Lombardini, reached out to the WGA today and requested a meeting this Friday to discuss negotiations,” the guild said in the email to members on Tuesday night, which was obtained by TheWrap.

The request came a day after insiders told TheWrap that AMPTP was eager to find a way back to the negotiating table “soon.”

The meeting is the first sign of possible end to the labor action that has brought almost all Hollywood productions to a standstill. Independent productions have received waivers from the guilds to continue shooting.

WGA declared a strike on May 2 after talks broke down over issues such as the use of AI in film and TV production and streaming residuals. SAG-AFTRA declared its own strike on July 13 — marking Hollywood’s first double strike since 1960 — after negotiations with the AMPTP collapsed essentially for the same reasons as the Writers Guild.

An individual with knowledge of the matter told TheWrap AMPTP has not reached out to SAG-AFTRA with a similar request. This suggests that the studios have not yet coordinated new positions to respond to SAG’s demands.

But a spokesperson for AMPTP told TheWrap, “We remain committed to finding a path to mutually beneficial deals with both Unions.”

The WGA strike will pass the 100-day mark on August 9 — at which point the current strike will have lasted as long as the one in 2007-08.

“We’ll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information. As we’ve said before, be wary of rumors. Whenever there is important news to share, you will hear it directly from us,” the WGA letter concluded.

