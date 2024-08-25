What to Watch This Week on Streaming: New Movies and Shows

This week we are blessed with some brand-new series and films, like the Greek god-filled “Kaos” (on Netflix), a Lee Daniels-directed horror thriller called “The Deliverance” (also on Netflix), plus documentaries on Gary Coleman (“Gary” on Peacock) and “Baywatch” (“After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun” on Hulu). Also, we’ve got a new Adam Sandler stand-up special (“Love You” on Netflix) and a “Terminator” anime series (“Terminator Zero” on Netflix). Oh and “Only Murders in the Building” (on Hulu) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (on Prime Video) return!

On with the television!

“Kaos”

Jeff Goldblum in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Thursday, August 29, Netflix

Charlie Covell, creator of “The End of the F***ing World,” returns with a new series that focuses on Greek gods in modern society who discover that a trio of humans have a mysterious connection that could bring about the end of the f***ing world. (Are we sensing a trend here?) Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus, a role originally earmarked for Hugh Grant (who had to leave due to scheduling conflicts), with Janet McTeer as Hera, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, David Thewlis as Hades and Debi Mazer as Medusa. The supporting cast also includes Billie Piper, Eddie Izzard, Aurora Perrineau and Stanley Townsend. Based on the early marketing materials, the series looks funny and outrageous and incredibly expensive. “Kaos” was shot in Spain and it looks unlike anything else on Netflix, mixing real world anxiety with a stunning mythological scope (there’s even a black-and-white journey to hell). If you’re missing something like “Good Omens” or “American Gods,” “Kaos” should do the trick. Thank the gods. [TRAILER]

“The Deliverance”

Andra Day in “The Deliverance” (Netflix)

Friday, Aug. 30, Netflix

Lee Daniels, the director of “Precious,” “The Paperboy” and “The Butler,” returns for his first film as a director since 2021’s “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” And this time around he has a very different agenda. That’s right. Lee Daniels wants to scare you silly. Daniels reunites with his Billie Holiday, Andra Day, who is playing Ebony, an acholic mother, living in Pennsylvania, whose children reportedly become possessed by a demonic entity. When the project went up for sale in early 2022, it triggered a bidding war, with Netflix coming out on top (and paying more than $65 million for the privledge). It’s easy to see why the movie was so attractive. Beyond Daniels and Day, the movie stars Glenn Close, “Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Omar Epps, Mo’Nique and Kimberly Russell. And while reviews have been decidedly mixed so far, the allure of Daniels making an outrageous supernatural thriller is too good to pass up. You know you’ll be watching this one. We will be too. [TRAILER]

“Gary”

Thursday, Aug. 29, Peacock

Gary Coleman, who played 8-year-old Arnold Jackson on “Diff’rent Strokes,” takes center stage in this documentary. Coleman, of course was known for his catch phrase (“Watcha talkin’ ’bout Willis?”) and for appearing on the sitcom for almost 10 years. Later, he would struggle with legal battles, substance abuse problems and financial issues, and following a series of surgeries and seizures, died tragically at the age of 42. According to the official synopsis, “for the first time, viewers will experience Coleman’s private world through exclusive interviews with his fellow actors, industry insiders and his estranged ex-wife and parents.” Coleman lived a contentious, pain-filled life, for sure, but he brought joy to so many and is still widely considered one of the greatest child actors of all time. [TRAILER]

“Adam Sandler: Love You”

Getty Images

Tuesday, Aug. 27, Netflix

Adam Sandler’s first Netflix sstand-up special since 2018’s “100% Fresh” is unique in that it was directed by Josh Safdie, one of the A24-approved filmmakers behind Sandler’s brilliant “Uncut Gems.” Filmed at the Netflix-owned Paris Theater in New York, the streamer promises a “thrillingly unpredictable comedy special featuring songs, jokes, party-crashing dogs and plenty of love.” This is must-see TV. [TRAILER]

“After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun”

NBC

Wednesday, Aug. 28, Hulu

According to the official synopsis, this new documentary series “delivers a nostalgic and insightful exploration of ‘Baywatch,’ the cultural phenomenon that defined an era, and an unprecedented look into the stars who brought the world’s most famous lifeguards to life. Through dozens of new cast interviews and never-before-seen footage, this docuseries unpacks how the show captured the mythology of California’s beach culture, set physical beauty standards for an entire generation, and capitalized on the adage ‘sex sells.’” The series features exclusive interviews with over 35 cast members and the show’s creators, including a never-aired interview with Pamela Anderson and a decade’s worth of never-before-seen home videos shot by the cast. Hasselhoff isn’t listed as one of the participants. We’re suspect. But we’ll still watch. [TRAILER]

“Only Murders in the Building”

Disney/Patrick Harbron

Tuesday, Aug. 27, Hulu

Season 4 of the hit streaming series sees Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez travel to Los Angeles where a legendary film studio intends to adapt their true crime podcast. Of course, it’s hard to keep an eye on their potential future in film, when Martin’s stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) is murdered. Gasp! Should be cute, especially after a teaser trailer promised guest spots by Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind and Melissa McCarthy. Hell yes. [TRAILER]

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Prime Video

Thursday, Aug. 29, Prime Video

The most expensive show ever returns. Set during the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, the streaming series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” If you know what any of this means, then the show is definitely for you. But it’s never too late to learn more! Binge the original season and get ready for season 2. Three episodes stream Thursday, with additional episodes streaming weekly. Fantastic. [TRAILER]

“Terminator Zero”

Netflix

Thursday, Aug. 29, Netflix

The “Terminator” franchise goes anime. This is the first time the franchise has dipped into animation (since a very janky web series used to promote “Terminator Salvation,” at least) and the results are properly thrilling. Set within the universe of the original films but also apart from it, the series follows a scientist (Andre Holland), who is developing an AI that competes with Skynet and, of course, a freedom fighter from the future (voiced by Sonoya Mizuno from “House of the Dragon”) who travels back in time to help save said scientist and his family from an evil terminator (voiced by Timothy Olyphant). This show is very cool and very “Terminator”-y. It rules. [TRAILER]

