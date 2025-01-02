What We Know About Las Vegas Cybertruck Terror Suspect Matthew Livelsberger

Law enforcement officials have identified Matthew Livelsberger as the driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to CBS News and ABC 7 in Denver. The bombing killed the driver and injured seven people.

Here’s what we know about Livelsberger so far on Thursday morning, including the following key points:

He was 37 years old and an active member of the U.S. Army who was on leave from duty at the time of the attack, according to the Daily Mail

Livelsberger served at the same military base as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the terrorist who killed at least 15 people in New Orleans on New Year’s Day, according to ABC 7 Denver

The FBI, according to the New York Times on Thursday, said no connection between the New Orleans and Las Vegas attacks had been found

Livelsberger was a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to KOAA 5 in Denver

He worked in special forces and oversaw drone operations while stationed at Camp Panzer Kaserne near Stuttgart, Germany, per the New York Post

One relative told CBS News that Livelsberger’s wife, Sara, had not heard from him for several days leading up to the attack

The Cybertruck used by Livelsberger to bomb Trump International Hotel and the truck rented by Jabbar to run down people in New Orleans were both rented from Turo, a peer-to-peer car rental app, according to the New York Times

Sara Livelsberger posted a Facebook comment that she followed Donald Trump on Twitter “Just to get my morning motivation to kill someone,” according to Newsweek

Matthew Livelsberger graduated from Norwich University, a private senior military college, in 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile

A picture of Livelsberger from his LinkedIn profile

Further, a Facebook page that appears to have belonged to Livelsberger showed he and his wife had a baby in June 2024. That Facebook page is no longer available for the public to view; here is what other users see when visiting his account:

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has not immediately responded to TheWrap’s request for comment on whether the page will be made available again soon.