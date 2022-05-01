The times and streaming titles are always a-changing, and with May upon us, it’s time for your regular update on what’s leaving HBO and HBO Max this month.

May brings last call for a handful of favorites, including the Steve Carell comedy “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (Director’s Cut), Joe Wright’s celebrated 2005 “Pride & Prejudice” adaptation (starring Keira Knightly and “Succession” scene-stealer Matthew Macfadyen), Amy Heckerling’s iconic ‘90s comedy “Clueless” and Sam Raimi’s equally iconic horror comedy “Army of Darkness.”

If you’re looking to watch something a bit more off the beaten path before it’s gone, there are a handful of offbeat comedies and genre-benders leaving this month, including the surreal romance “Wristcutters: A Love Story,” the darkly funny corrupt cop thriller “War on Everyone” and Quentin Dupieux’s bonkers 2010 movie about a killer tire, “Rubber.”

See the complete list of everything leaving HBO and HBO Max this month below.

May 14:

Cry Wolf, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)

May 24:

Cinderella Man, 2005 (Extended Version)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

May 25:

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)

May 27:

Doom, 2005 (HBO)

Pride & Prejudice, 2005 (HBO)

May 31:

27 Dresses, 2008 (HBO)

The Animal, 2001 (HBO)

A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)

Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)

Army Of Darkness, 1992 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000

Bully, 2001 (HBO)

Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Control Room, 2004 (HBO)

Cymbeline, 2014 (HBO)

Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2002 (HBO)

Doctor Dolittle, 1998 (HBO)

Doubt, 2008

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Frontera, 2014 (HBO)

Gloria, 1999 (HBO)

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2005 (HBO)

Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)

Mama, 2013 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2004 (HBO)

Phone Booth, 2002 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2009 (HBO)

Pulse, 2001 (HBO)

Rubber, 2010 (HBO)

Speed, 1994

Stoker, 2013

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)

The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)

The Conspirator, 2010 (HBO)

The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)

The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)

The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)

The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987

The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)

The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012

Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)

Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)

“The Two Jakes”, 1990

Viva, 2007 (HBO)

War Horse, 2011

War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)

World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006 (HBO)