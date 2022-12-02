While there are many new movies and shows coming to Netflix in December to look forward to, the streamer unfortunately has to cut some great films this month as well. Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” along with “A Little Princess” will be leaving this month, among many others.

Oscar-winner “Blue Jasmine” starring Cate Blanchette will also depart in December. The “Men in Black” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise films have a ticking clock as well, not to mention “A Cinderella Story” starring Hillary Duff, Chad Michael Murray and Jennifer Coolidge. Though Daniel Craig’s reprisal of Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion” arrives on Netflix on Dec. 23, one of Craig’s five James Bond films, “Casino Royale” will leave Netflix on Dec. 31.

Here’s a full list of what’s leaving Netflix in December 2022:

December 9

“The Shack”

December 10

“Fast Color”

December 11

“Manhunt: Unabomber”

December 14

“Black Ink Crew New York”: Seasons 3-4

“The Challenge”: Season 12

“The Challenge”: Season 25

“Merlin”: Seasons 1-5

“Teen Mom 2”: Seasons 3-4

December 15

“The Danish Girl”

December 27

“Instant Hotel:” Season 1

December 28

“Shrek the Musical”

December 31

“1BR”

“A Cinderella Story”

“A Clockwork Orange”

“A Little Princess”

“Blood Diamond”

“Blow”

“Blue Jasmine”

“Casino Royale”

“Chocolat”

“Eyes Wide Shut”

“I Love You, Man”

“Life as We Know It”

“Men in Black”

“Men in Black II”

“Men in Black 3”

“National Lampoon’s European Vacation”

“National Lampoon’s Vacation”

“New York Minute”

“Point Break”

“Police Academy”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie”