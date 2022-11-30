Netflix has unveiled the first “Emily in Paris” Season 3 trailer, previewing the show that many will be binge-watching over the Christmas holiday this year.

Indeed, the third season of the popular Netflix show debuts on Dec. 21, marking one of the streamer’s big holiday releases timed to a vacation binge. Set one year after she first moved from Chicago to Paris, “Emily in Paris” Season 3 finds Emily at a crossroads as she’s faced with two different paths both in her romantic life and her work life, trying to decide what her future looks like in France.

Of course, the trailer also sees Emily trying to make a “Golden Girls” reference to a Frenchman to no avail.

Rest assured this is far from the end of Emily’s story, as “Emily in Paris” was renewed for Season 3 and Season 4 at the same time, so a fourth season is still on the way at some point in the future.

Creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season. Producer and star Lily Collins also returns as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. “Emily in Paris” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Watch the “Emily in Paris” Season 3 trailer above. All 10 episodes of the new season will be released on Dec. 21.