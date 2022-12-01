Season 2 of the hit Netflix show “Ginny & Georgia” releases Jan. 5, the streamer said Thursday.

A teaser clip released with the announcement picks up right where the first season left off with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) running away from home with her younger brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca).

The short snippet from Tudum watches Ginny’s mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) come home joyous off of her boyfriend’s political victory to discover that her daughter has left, the only sign of life some smoldering embers in the fireplace.

Set to Chet Faker and Flume’s “Drop the Game,” Georgia goes from gleefully boasting to white-hot rage, kneeling down by the fire’s remains and angrily throwing a fire poker into the opposite corner of the leftover ashes before breaking into sobs.

“The puzzle piece that was missing suddenly slides into place, and I see it,” Ginny’s voice narrates. “I see her. Who she really is.”

Season 1 of the Netflix show traced the relationship of teenage Virginia “Ginny” Miller and her mother Georgia Miller, who had Ginny when she was fifteen years old. Ginny is now that age, entering high school in their knew Massachusetts home town. Ginny and her mother have a strong bond complicated by their age dynamics, as well as Georgia’s flight from man to man after refusing to marry Ginny’s father. A shocking cliffhanger of Ginny fleeing Georgia’s house with her younger half brother Austin follows the big reveal that Georgia murdered her last boyfriend by poisoning him.

The official description of Season 2 reads “How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long…”

From creator and executive producer Sarah Lampert and showrunner and executive producer Debra J. Fisher, “Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 will arrive in 10 episodes with a watch time of 60 minutes each. In addition to Howey, Gentry and La Torraca, the series also stars Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark and Katie Douglas.

More first look images lie below:

