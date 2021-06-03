Yes, ‘iCarly’ Revival Will Explain Where the Heck Sam Is

Paramount+ released the trailer for its “iCarly” revival Tuesday, giving fans a first look at what grownup Carly Shay’s (Miranda Cosgrove) life looks like and how she decides to restart her web series. And a big difference between teen Carly’s world and this one is it is sorely lacking in Sam Puckett.

Cosgrove says the absence of Carly’s BFF, Sam — played by Jennette McCurdy, who recently said she has quit acting, on the original series — will be addressed early on in the revival so fans aren’t left hanging with questions about what she’s up to and why she’s not here with Carly, Freddie (Nathan Kress) and Spencer (Jerry Trainor).

“Definitely, we touch a lot on the whole relationship with Sam and where Sam’s at in the pilot episode,” Cosgrove told Entertainment Weekly in a story published Thursday. “And then we mention her a little bit throughout the season, so we’ll definitely explain that on the show.”

The original “iCarly” series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures.

Per Paramount+, “The new ‘iCarly’ will pick up nearly 10 years after Nickelodeon’s original show ended, and finds Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love, and family in their twenties.” Watch the trailer here.

Laci Mosley (“Florida Girls,” the “Scam Goddess” podcast) is playing Harper, Carly’s roommate and best friend. Jaidyn Triplett (“See,” “The Affair”) has been cast as Millicent, Freddie’s snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter.

The pilot of the “iCarly” revival is written by Ali Schouten (“Diary of a Future President”), who also serves as executive producer, and Jay Kogen (Nickelodeon’s “School of Rock,” “The Simpsons”).

Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness produce the series, with Cosgrove executive producing and Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg as producers. Phill Lewis (“One Day at a Time,” “The Neighborhood”) directed and executive produced the pilot. Shauna Phelan, senior vice president, live-action scripted content, and Zack Olin, senior vice president, live-action, oversee production.

The first three episodes of the “iCarly” revival debut June 17 on Paramount+, with the subsequent 10 episodes rolling out weekly.