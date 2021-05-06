‘iCarly’ Revival to Debut on Paramount+ in June

The “iCarly” revival will debut on Paramount+ in June, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said Thursday on the company’s first-quarter 2021 earnings call.

That’s one month after the updated “Rugrats” series launches on the platform, which was rebranded from CBS All Access in March, an announcement that came via its trailer Wednesday.

Production began in March on the upcoming “iCarly” revival series, which features original series star Miranda Cosgrove reprising her role as Carly Shay, and the returns of Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress as Carly’s brother Spencer and friend/love interest Freddie, respectively.

Laci Mosley (“Florida Girls,” the “Scam Goddess” podcast) is playing Harper, Carly’s roommate and best friend. Jaidyn Triplett (“See,” “The Affair”) has been cast as Millicent, Freddie’s snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter.

The original “iCarly” series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. The 13-episode revival season picks up nearly 10 years after the original show ended, and finds Carly Shay and her friends navigating work, love and their family in their twenties.

“Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” Cosgrove said in a statement when production began in March. “We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!”

The pilot is written by Ali Schouten (“Diary of a Future President”), who also serves as executive producer, and Jay Kogen (Nickelodeon’s “School of Rock,” “The Simpsons”).

Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness produce the series, with Cosgrove executive producing and Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg as producers. Phill Lewis (“One Day at a Time,” “The Neighborhood”) directed and executive produced the pilot. Shauna Phelan, senior vice president, live-action scripted content, and Zack Olin, senior vice president, live action, oversee production.

Also on Thursday’s earnings call, Bakish and fellow ViacomCBS executives discussed the company’s streaming growth since CBS All Access was rebranded to Paramount+ on March 4, and its Q1 2021 financial results, which you can read about here and here.