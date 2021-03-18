‘iCarly’ Revival: Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett Join Paramount+ Series

Paramount+’s upcoming “iCarly” revival series has begun production, with two new cast members joining original series stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress.

Laci Mosley (“Florida Girls,” the “Scam Goddess” podcast) has joined the series as Harper, Carly’s roommate and best friend. Jaidyn Triplett (“See,” “The Affair”) will play Millicent, Freddie’s snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter.

The original iCarly series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. The 13-episode season picks up nearly 10 years after the original show ended, and finds Carly Shay (Cosgrove) and her friends navigating work, love and their family in their twenties.

Trainor and Kress will also return to the series as Carly’s brother Spencer and friend/love interest Freddie, respectively.

“Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” Cosgrove said in a statement. “We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!”

The revival will is slated to premiere on Paramount+ this summer. The pilot is written by Ali Schouten (“Diary of a Future President”), who also serves as executive producer, and Jay Kogen (Nickelodeon’s “School of Rock,” “The Simpsons”).

Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness produce the series, with Cosgrove executive producing and Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg as producers. Phill Lewis (“One Day at a Time,” “The Neighborhood”) directed and executive produced the pilot. Shauna Phelan, senior vice president, live-action scripted content, and Zack Olin, senior vice president, live action, oversee production.