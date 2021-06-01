‘iCarly’ Revival Trailer: Watch Carly, Spencer and Freddie Adulting in Paramount+ Series (Video)

Wake up the members of “iCarly” Nation! It’s your time to be… excited over the Tuesday launch of the trailer for the Nickelodeon comedy’s Paramount+ revival series, starring original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress.

In the preview of the new “iCarly,” which you can watch via the video above, Carly Shay (Cosgrove), her brother Spencer (Trainor) and buddy Freddie (Kress) back on your screens, this time as adults, as they get ready to bring their in-universe web series, “iCarly,” back to the screen, too.

Per Paramount+, “The new iCarly will pick up nearly 10 years after Nickelodeon’s original show ended, and finds Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love, and family in their twenties.”

Laci Mosley (“Florida Girls,” the “Scam Goddess” podcast) is playing Harper, Carly’s roommate and best friend. Jaidyn Triplett (“See,” “The Affair”) has been cast as Millicent, Freddie’s snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter. Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly’s best friend, Sam, on the original series, is not returning for the Paramount+ update.

The first three episodes of the “iCarly” revival will launch June 17 on Paramount+. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.

The original “iCarly” series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. The 13-episode picks up a decade after the original show ended.

The pilot is written by Ali Schouten (“Diary of a Future President”), who also serves as executive producer, and Jay Kogen (Nickelodeon’s “School of Rock,” “The Simpsons”).

Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness produce the series, with Cosgrove executive producing and Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg as producers. Phill Lewis (“One Day at a Time,” “The Neighborhood”) directed and executive produced the pilot. Shauna Phelan, senior vice president, live-action scripted content, and Zack Olin, senior vice president, live-action, oversee production.