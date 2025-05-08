Where to Watch ‘Fight or Flight’: Is Josh Hartnett’s Gonzo Action Movie Streaming?

Hartnett delivers a stunt-heavy performance in the plane-set assassin thriller

A close-up of a man with a bruised and bloodied face, staring wide-eyed in shock or fear under moody, multicolored lighting. His disheveled blond hair and anxious expression suggest he’s in a high-stakes or chaotic situation, while the background suggests a claustrophobic plane setting.
Vertical Entertainment

Coming straight off of his fearless, peerlessly playful performance  in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Trap,” Josh Hartnett is carrying another wild and playful genre experiment with “Fight or Flight.” Hartnett stars as an exiled American agent, Lucas Reyes, who gets a shot at redemption aboard a flight from Bangkok to San Francisco. All he has to do is track down and identify the “mysterious, international high-value asset known as The Ghost.” Oh, and the plane is full of assassins trying to kill both of them.

The film marks the feature debut of director James Madigan, who has an extensive background in visual effects, from  “The Da Vinci Code” to the “Red” films, as well as second unit credits on films including “The Meg” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” It’s also a showcase for Hartnett, who threw himself into doing “100% of his stunts,” as Madigan recently told Jimmy Fallon.

Along with Hartnett, the film stars Katee Sackhoff, Charithra Chandran and Julian Kostov. Here’s where you can watch “Fight or Flight” right now.

When does “Fight or Flight” come out?

The film lands on May 9, 2025.

Is “Fight or Flight” streaming or in theaters?

“Fight or Flight” is headed exclusively into theaters nationwide for the time being.

Where will “Fight or Flight” wind up on streaming?

No streaming details have been confirmed for this one yet, but it’s a Vertical picture and most of their recent releases have wound up on Hulu (“The Order,” “The Damned,” “Lee”) or Max (“Your Monster,” “Elevation”).

Watch the “Fight or Flight” trailer

x-men
Read Next
'Thunderbolts*' Director Jake Schreier in Early Talks to Direct 'X-Men' for Marvel Studios

Haleigh Foutch

Haleigh Foutch leads Audience and Editorial Partnerships at TheWrap. She joined TheWrap in 2022 after a near-decade at Collider, where she not only helped shape the brand’s editorial voice but also built its horror vertical. From content strategy to managing editor, she’s worn every hat and left her mark at every level.

Comments