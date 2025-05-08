Where to Watch ‘Fight or Flight’: Is Josh Hartnett’s Gonzo Action Movie Streaming?

Coming straight off of his fearless, peerlessly playful performance in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Trap,” Josh Hartnett is carrying another wild and playful genre experiment with “Fight or Flight.” Hartnett stars as an exiled American agent, Lucas Reyes, who gets a shot at redemption aboard a flight from Bangkok to San Francisco. All he has to do is track down and identify the “mysterious, international high-value asset known as The Ghost.” Oh, and the plane is full of assassins trying to kill both of them.

The film marks the feature debut of director James Madigan, who has an extensive background in visual effects, from “The Da Vinci Code” to the “Red” films, as well as second unit credits on films including “The Meg” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” It’s also a showcase for Hartnett, who threw himself into doing “100% of his stunts,” as Madigan recently told Jimmy Fallon.

Along with Hartnett, the film stars Katee Sackhoff, Charithra Chandran and Julian Kostov. Here’s where you can watch “Fight or Flight” right now.

When does “Fight or Flight” come out?

The film lands on May 9, 2025.

Is “Fight or Flight” streaming or in theaters?

“Fight or Flight” is headed exclusively into theaters nationwide for the time being.

Where will “Fight or Flight” wind up on streaming?

No streaming details have been confirmed for this one yet, but it’s a Vertical picture and most of their recent releases have wound up on Hulu (“The Order,” “The Damned,” “Lee”) or Max (“Your Monster,” “Elevation”).

Watch the “Fight or Flight” trailer