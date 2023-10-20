How to Watch ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Martin Scorsese is back in theaters — but once again, the cinema legend has teamed with a streamer to get it done. Previously, Scorsese teamed with Netflix for “The Irishman” and now, he’s teamed with Apple Original Films for his historical crime epic “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

So does that mean you can watch “Killers of the Flower Moon” on Apple TV+ right now? Not quite — Apple is giving the film a full theatrical run first.

And it’s easy to see why. The film got a rapturous reception when it debuted at Cannes, and it stars an A-list cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. Based on the celebrated book of the same name, the film tells the story of the murders of multiple Osage people in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil was discovered on tribal land.

Critics are celebrating the film as one of Scorsese’s best and it’s poised to be a major contender this awards season, so here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the filmmaker’s latest right now.

When Is the Release Date?

“Killers of the Flower Moon” arrives in theaters nationwide on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

The film was originally set for a limited release on Oct. 6, followed by a wider rollout on Oct. 20. In August, Apple and co-distributer Paramount Pictures shifted to a full-wide release.

The wide theatrical release of “Killers of the Flower Moon” will also include Imax theaters, for which the film will be digitally remastered into the image and sound quality.

Is “Killers of the Flower Moon” Streaming on Apple TV+?

Not yet. Apple announced in March that “Killers of the Flower Moon” would arrive exclusively in theaters to start. The film will stream worldwide on Apple TV+ following the theatrical window, at an undisclosed date. We’ll update here when we know more about the streaming release date.

(Apple)

Will “Killers of the Flower Moon” Stream on Netflix?

No. You’ll have to head to Netflix if you want to watch Scorsese’s last crime epic, “The Irishman,” but “Killers of the Flower Moon” will be an Apple TV+ exclusive when it arrives on streaming.

Where Can I Find Showtimes and Tickets Near Me?

Apple Original Films is teaming up with Paramount Pictures to release “Killers of the Flower Moon” in more than 3,600 theaters nationwide, so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to find showtimes at a theater near you.

Here are some handy links to make the search easier:

Where Are Martin Scorsese Movies Streaming Right Now?

Netflix

Scorsese has a long and storied career across early short films, multiple studios and streamers, which means you can find some of his films on almost every streaming service (and some of them aren’t on any at all.) Here’s a quick rundown of what’s streaming where right now.

Netflix

Max

Prime Video

Paramount+

The Criterion Channel

Roku

Plex

Pluto TV