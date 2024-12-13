“Nickel Boys” hits theaters this week after winning three of the eight honorary awards announced by the African-American Film Critics Association last month.

The film is a dramatic adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s bestselling novel, “The Nickel Boys,” and is centered on two Black teens as they journey through a brutal reform school in Florida.

The “Nickel Boys” movie was written by Joslyn Barnes and RaMell Ross, who also directed the film in his narrative feature film debut. Serving as producers are Barnes, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and David Levine, while Brad Pitt, Gabby Shepard, Emily Wolfe, Kenneth Yu and Chadwick Prichard are executive producers.

Excited fans can watch the film this week, and TheWrap is here to tell you how. Check out all the details, below:

When does “Nickel Boys” come out?

“Nickel Boys” opens in select New York theaters on Dec. 14, expands to more New York and Los Angeles theaters on Dec. 20 and will expand nationwide in January.

Find “Nickel Boys” tickets

“Nickel Boys” comes out in select theaters this weekend — check out the links below for theater tickets and times.

Will “Nickel Boys” be streaming?

Yes, “Nickel Boys” will eventually be streaming on the Amazon MGM Studio-owned streaming platforms MGM+ and Prime Video. There is no streaming release date yet, but we’ll update this article when one is announced.

What is “Nickel Boys” about?

Here’s MGM’s official synopsis of “Nickel Boys”:

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, ‘Nickel Boys’ chronicles the powerful friendship between two young Black teenagers navigating the harrowing trials of reform school together in Florida.

Who is in the “Nickel Boys” cast?

The cast of “Nickel Boys” includes Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger, Daveed Diggs and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

Watch the trailer: