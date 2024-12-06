Where to Watch ‘Nightbitch’: Is the Amy Adams Movie Streaming?

They say motherhood changes a woman, but could it change one into a dog? That’s what Amy Adams’ character believes in “Nightbitch.” The movie centers on a woman who puts everything on hold to become a stay-at-home mom, but her new lifestyle unexpectedly brings out her animalistic side and she starts to think she’s turning into an animal.

The awards hopeful comes from “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” director Marielle Heller. Here’s everything you need you need to know about how to watch “Nightbitch” right now and where it will be streaming.

“Nightbitch” releases in theaters on Friday, Dec. 6.

Is it streaming?

Not just yet. But, being a Searchlight film, it will eventually be available to watch streaming on Hulu or Disney+, depending on your location (or both if you have the bundle). We’ll keep you posted on exactly when that’ll happen though.

What is “Nightbitch” about?

The official logline of the film notes that Amy Adams stars “as a woman who pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom, but her new domesticity takes a surreal turn.”

That surreal turn, as it turns out, is that she believes she is turning into a dog.

Is it based on a book?

Yes, yes it is. Written by Rachel Yoder, the book first came out in 2021. Director Marielle Heller read it during the pandemic, just after having her second baby, and said reading it made her say, “Oh my God. This is everything to me. This is finally an honest reflection of my life.”

Who stars in “Nightbitch?”

Amy Adams leads the cast of “Nightbitch,” and in it, she’s married to “Argo” and “12 Years a Slave” actor Scoot McNairy. Mary Holland (“Happiest Season”) and Zoe Chao (“The Afterparty”) are also part of the cast.

Watch the trailer