Where to Watch ‘The Fall of Diddy’: Is the Docuseries Streaming?

Investigation Discovery, which was behind the cultural juggernaut “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” has returned with another deep dive, investigative documentary series, this time centered on the allegations surrounding music and business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Over the course of two days, in four installments, viewers will see archived footage from Combs’ personal and professional life, and hear from several people, including former friends, colleagues and employees, who say they have either experienced or witnessed Combs’ alleged abuse.

It all starts on Monday, Jan. 27. Check out the details below about how to watch.

When does “The Fall of Diddy” premiere?

“The Fall of Diddy” will air over two days on Investigation Discovery starting Monday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST.

The first two episodes of the four-part documentary series will drop on Investigation Discovery on Monday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST, and the series will end with its second installment on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST.

Will “The Fall of Diddy” be streaming?

Yes, “The Fall of Diddy” will be streaming on Discovery+ and Max

What is “The Fall of Diddy” about?

Here’s Investigation Discovery’s description of the documentary series: “‘The Fall of Diddy’ features exclusive, never-before-heard accounts and never-before-seen archival footage, offering personal insights into harrowing allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that have shadowed the music mogul. Spanning Combs’ decades-long impact on music and popular culture, from his early days as a talented creative to his 2024 arrest, the docuseries uncovers the insidious and terrifying allegations of sexual assault, abusive behavior, violence, and other disturbing claims that lay beneath his success.”

Who is set to appear in “The Fall of Diddy”?

“The Fall of Diddy” features more than 30 interviews, some of which include sit-downs with former Vibe Magazine editor-in-chief, Danyel Smith; music producer, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones; Danity Kane member, D. Woods and more.

Watch the trailer