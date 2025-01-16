Wendy Williams Thinks Diddy Will Be Going to Prison for Life: ‘Diddy Done’ | Video

“You don’t know things that I do,” the former talk show host tells “The Breakfast Club” in a rare interview

Wendy Williams is adamant that Sean “Diddy” Combs will be going to prison for the racketeering and sex trafficking charges against him. The former daytime talk show host spoke out about the rapper during her rare interview with “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday.

“Diddy will go to prison for life. People, you don’t know things that I do about Diddy back in the day,” Williams told hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God. “And you know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done.” Watch the full interview, below.

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Combs can be traced back to 2017 with the Cindy Rueda lawsuit. However, they started in earnest in 2023 when Cassie Ventura, who had a longterm relationship with the artist, filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and physical abuse. Though that lawsuit was quickly settled, it has since been followed by dozens more accusing Combs of sexual assault and revenge porn.

Men, women and minors are among his alleged victims, with many in these cases claiming they were drugged or offered hush money, and attorneys have said many bystanders knew what was taking place.

Last September, Combs was arrested and indicted in the Southern District of New York. He is currently in federal custody as he awaits trial, which is expected to start on May 5. So far, Combs has been denied bail three times.

Williams has a complicated relationship with Combs. In 1997, she was suspended from her job hosting WQHT after a website she created featured a faked image of Combs having sex with another man. At the time, Combs was known for being an executive of Bad Boy Records. That was one of several incidents that led to Williams being fired from Hot 97.

Earlier in her “Breakfast Club” interview, Williams offered a hopeful health update, insisting, “I am not cognitively impaired. You know what I’m saying? I feel like I am in prison.”

