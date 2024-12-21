Diddy Hit With 2 New Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of rape, again, by two different women who filed separate lawsuits on Friday. The incidents were alleged to have occurred in 1991 and 2006, respectively.

In the first lawsuit, filed by an anonymous Jane Doe who lives in Louisiana, Combs is accused of drugging and then raping the woman just moments before the Dec. 28, 1991 City College stampede.

According to the woman, she had traveled to New York to visit friends over the Christmas holiday. While there another friend, described only “a rapper who was

prominent in the industry at the time,” invited her to attend the charity basketball game at City College in New York City, organized by late rap legend Heavy D to raise money for AIDS research.

The woman says when she was unable to locate her friend at the event, she was introduced to Combs, at the time an up-and-coming executive at Uptown Records and a co-sponsor of the event. She says Combs took her to a private room where he eventually provided her with a drink he claimed was Coca-Cola. after which she “began to feel woozy.” She attempted to leave but Combs blocked the door, she says, and began to assault her, culminating in her rape.

Around this time, events at the game had spiraled out of control. More than 5,000 people had attempted to enter the building, which could only accommodate around 2300, and they crowded a stairwell in which doors opened inward instead of outward, trapping people at the bottom of the stairs. 9 people were killed and more than 20 were hospitalized.

According to the lawsuit, Combs was subsequently interrupted by a bodyguard who informed him of the situation and he left to deal with it. She says that she waited for a few minutes to make sure Combs wouldn’t return, at which point she left. Alongside Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment and its studio Daddy’s House Recordings, 10 organizational Does and 10 John or Jane Does are also named as defendants. The lawsuit demands a jury trial and seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, coverage of all legal fees, seizure of assets and any further relief the court may determine.

In a statement provided to TMZ, Comb’s attorney said, “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

The Second lawsuit was filed by LaTroya Grayson, an Oklahoma woman who says she won a contest on area radio station KJAMZ 105.6 to travel to New York City and attend Comb’s Oct. 16, 2006 “White Party.”

Grayson says after drinking a beverage handed out by wait staff, she woke up in Saint Vincent Hospital hours later with a torn shirt and no underwear and all her money missing, with “no memory or no recollection on how she ended up at the hospital.”

She returned home on Oct. 17, the lawsuit says, and a few days later was contacted by “an anonymous female caller” from a New York area code who “threatened Plaintiff telling her that any attempts to pursue anything about an assault would be futile because [Combs] was a celebrity and that Plaintiff

would “just be wasting her time.”

Alongside Combs, the lawsuit names KJAMZ, Delta Airlines, Bad Boy Entertainment, Atlantic Records, the hotel where she stayed and multiple John and Jane Does. Grayson is demanding a jury trial and seeks whatever relief the court may deem appropriate.

In a statement provided to TMZ, Combs’ attorney said, “Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone or engaged in sex trafficking. Ms. Grayson admits she has no memory of the events alleged in her complaint, does not know who was supposedly involved, and has never spoken to Mr. Combs. Her allegations against him are pure fiction. As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every baseless lawsuit and lawyer-driven money grab. He has faith in the judicial process, in which fact will be separated from opportunistic fabrications like these.”

Combs is currently in federal jail awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault and rape and has been hit with more than 24 other lawsuits. He has denied all accusations.