Wendy Williams Bursts Into Tears in Rare Interview About Guardianship: ‘I Feel Like I Am in Prison’

Wendy Williams is speaking out. In an emotional interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the former talk show host explained what her life is like in the cognitive facility where she resides. Though she didn’t expressly criticize her guardianship due to an ongoing legal battle, the star painted an upsetting picture of her current life.

“I am not cognitively impaired. You know what I’m saying? I feel like I am in prison,” Williams told Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy.

In January of 2022, Wells Fargo froze Williams’ accounts and requested the New York Supreme Court to determine whether she needed a guardianship due to health conditions. Sabrina Morrissey was appointed to oversee the star’s finances, leading to Williams being moved to a wellness facility. That is where she’s remained.

Her representatives have stated that Williams was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023, an allegation of mental impairment that Williams disputed.

“I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s, their 80s, their 70s and even when people are 60. Me, hey, I’m sexy and gorgeous,” Williams said.

During the interview, Williams revealed that her apartment and cats were sold. In her room, she has a bed, chair, TV, bathroom and a window that looks out to one of the buildings across the street. Though her family members can call her, she can’t call them. This is partially because Morrissey has had Williams’ phone for the past three years, the celebrity noted. Williams’ niece Alex Finnie described the facility as a “luxury prison” during the interview.

“For the last three years, I’ve spent my birthday by myself,” Williams said. “This is what is called emotional abuse.”

Williams and Finnie are especially concerned that Williams will not be allowed to travel to Miami to celebrate her father’s 94th birthday. “At 94, you know, the day after that is not promised,” Williams said before getting emotional and bursting into tears. “My life is like f–ked up … What if they take my phone? I won’t be able to talk to anybody.”

“This is still a legal situation, so there are things that my aunt just can’t talk about. There are things that we as a family can’t talk about,” Finnie said. “But the thing we can talk about is the fact that my aunt sounds great. I’ve seen her in a very limited capacity, but I’ve seen her. We’re talking to her. This does not match an incapacitated person.”

“All I’m saying is just treat the woman with dignity. Give her the freedoms that she’s deserved,” Finnie added. Watch the full interview, above.