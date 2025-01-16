An AI Wave Will Sweep Through Hollywood’s VFX Systems in 2025

Hollywood is in the early stages of an artificial intelligence overhaul that will change the entire moviemaking process. In 2025, that wave could begin to sweep through a sector that is vital to the blockbusters that keep the film industry going: visual effects.

Experts and AI developers tell TheWrap that generative AI programs could be just months away from advancing to a level that would enable studios to apply them throughout their visual effects production systems. And that could have stark implications for the VFX labor pool, both in Los Angeles and around the world.

Runway, the New York-based company that has become one of the early top names in developing AI software for film/TV production and struck a partnership with Lionsgate, can currently produce key frames at a resolution of 720p, far lower than the 4K resolution of modern cinemas and TVs, Erik Weaver, director of virtual and adaptive production at the USC Entertainment Technology Center, told TheWrap.