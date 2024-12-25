“The Fire Inside” starring Ryan Destiny (“Star”) is ready to get in the ring at the box office, as the film hits theaters on Wednesday.

The film is centered on the rise of Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, who is arguably the greatest female boxer of all time, making history as the first American woman to win gold in boxing and is the first American boxer (male or female) to win back-to-back gold metals at the Olympic Games. Ryan Destiny portrays the iconic boxer in longtime cinmetagrapher Rachel Morrison’s (“Black Panther”) feature directorial debut.

The film is produced by three-time Oscar-winning writer, director and producer Barry Jenkins. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “The Fire Inside” come out?

“The Fire Inside” comes out on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Is “The Fire Inside” in theaters?

Yes, “The Fire Inside” will hit theaters on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Check out the listings below for tickets.

Will “The Fire Inside” be streaming?

There are no confirmed streaming plans for “The Fire Inside.” However, because the film comes from MGM Amazon Studios, it will likely land on MGM+ or Prime Video following its theatrical release.

What is “The Fire Inside” about?

Here’s the official synopsis for “The Fire Inside”: “‘The Fire Inside’ is the inspirational true story of Claressa Shields, arguably the greatest female boxer of all time. Claressa, a high school Junior from Flint, Michigan, aided by her tough-love coach, Jason Crutchfield, pushes past all limitations to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. But even at the pinnacle of success, Claressa has to reckon with the fact that not all dreams are created equal, and the real fight has only just begun.”

Who is in “The Fire Inside” cast?

The main cast includes Ryan Destiny and Brian Tyree Henry.

Watch the trailer