Ti West’s horror trilogy telling the blood life of Maxine Minx is wrapping up with “MaXXXine” but there’s still plenty of time for a refresh on the series.

The story began back in “X” in 2022 before flashing back on Maxine’s life in “Pearl” later that year. “MaXXXine” fills in the gap from the bookends of her life we’ve seen so far. There’s no better time to brush up on where she started and where she ended.

Here’s where to stream “X” and “Pearl” ahead of seeing “MaXXXine.”

Where can you stream “X” and “Pearl”?

“X” – Paramount+

“Pearl” – Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+

When does “MaXXXine” come out?

“MaXXXine” releases exclusively in theaters on Friday, July 5. It will be available to stream at a later time.

What is “MaXXXine” about?

“MaXXXine” is the third and final movie in Ti West’s horror trilogy. Once again Mia Goth stars as Maxine as we dive deeper into her bloody past. Here’s the film’s official logline:

“In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past..”

