Where to Watch ‘You’re Cordially Invited’: Is Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell’s Rom-Com Streaming?

It is not exactly wedding season just yet, but Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon are here to get you in the spirit with “You’re Cordially Invited.”

Somehow, these two massive movie stars have never worked together on a film, but they are fittingly ringing in their first with a comedy, directed by Nicholas Stoller. But it is not exactly a buddy comedy, since their characters pretty much hate each other (at least, at first).

Here is everything you need to know about “You’re Cordially Invited.”

“You’re Cordially Invited” was released everywhere on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.

Is it streaming or in theaters?

This is a streaming exclusive release! You can watch it over on Prime Video.

What is “You’re Cordially Invited” about?

The film centers on two families, each planning a wedding. Jim (Ferrell) is planning the wedding of his daughter, while Margot (Witherspoon) is planning that of her little sister.

When they unintentionally (and unknowingly) double book the same venue — a venue which can only fit one wedding per weekend — the two go out of their way to try and force the other party out, using some wild and zany means.

Who stars in it?

Obviously, Ferrell and Witherspoon are the most recognizable faces in the film. But the cast is actually pretty stacked, with actors including Geraldine Viswanathan, Fortune Feimster, Jack McBrayer, Nick Jonas and more.

Watch the trailer: