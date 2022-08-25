White House Dunks, Hard, on GOP Critics of Biden’s Student Debt Relief Who Had Their Federal Debts Forgiven

It turns out Joe Biden’s social media team is very good at their job. Because on Thursday, whoever runs the official White House Twitter account (we’ll pretend it’s literally Joe Biden because that’s funniest version of this) hilariously roasted several prominent critics of Biden’s student debt relief plan.

For those just waking up from a 2-day coma, on Wednesday Joe Biden announced a surprisingly generous student debt forgiveness plan, available to people who individually earn less than $125,000 per year. It forgives up to $10,000 in federal student loans, or as much as $20,000 for people who received Pell grants. And it even extends to parents who took out loans to pay for their kids’ educations.

Of course, that made a lot of Republicans big mad, and so it is they’ve spent the better part of the 36 hours since the announcement whining, tediously about how awful and unfair it is to forgive federal student debt. Their argument centers on the absurd idea that it’s a giveaway to rich people.

The problem — aside from the fact that the argument is a baldfaced lie — is, as a great many people soon pointed out, a lot of critics complaining about it are themselves very rich and have had astonishingly huge amounts of federal debt forgiven. Specifically, they received hundreds of thousands, in some cases millions of dollars, in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, only to get those debts erased by the PPP forgiveness program.

And on Thursday, the Biden administration joined in with a Twitter thread that really took the “this you?” meme to its logical conclusion. It detailed just how much money — a lot, by the way — 6 of the most prominent critics have had forgiven. We’ll just drop it here now:

Congressman Vern Buchanan had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/bXpwJlWRm4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Kevin Hern had over $1 million in PPP loans forgiven. https://t.co/XsBaqxNZN4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/XPgC0pETkp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Of course, those of you good at math will note that the vast sums these hypocrites got wiped clean are significantly higher than $20,000.

We have to wonder if they’ve put something in the water at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., because this is an uncharacteristically combative and funny social media response from the normally more cautious Biden Administration. Who knows, maybe Dark Brandon is real, and he just completed his transformation to Dank Brandon.