If you’ve ever wondered what “Stranger Things” would look like through the lens of “The Squid and the Whale” filmmaker Noah Baumbach, Netflix appears to be granting that wish. The first teaser trailer for the Oscar-nominated “Frances Ha” and “Marriage Story” writer/director’s new film “White Noise” has arrived, which finds Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig playing a married couple in the 1980s trying to keep their family safe from… something.

The teaser trailer is purposefully obtuse, as is the official logline. Based on the novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, the film is described as “at once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic,” going on to say the story “dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.”

And yes, the 80s fashion is fully on point for Driver, Gerwig and Don Cheadle.

You can watch the first trailer for “White Noise” in the player above. The film will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31 and will be released in select theaters and on Netflix later this year.

The cast also includes Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The film is Baumbach’s third Netflix original after 2017’s “The Meyerowitz Stories” and 2019’s “Marriage Story,” the latter of which starred Driver and earned six Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

“White Noise” looks to be unlike anything Baumbach has made before. The filmmaker first burst onto the scene with his 1995 college-set dramedy “Kicking and Screaming,” after which he honed his acerbic style in films like “The Squid and the Whale” and “Margot at the Wedding.” Starting with 2012’s “Frances Ha,” however, Baumbach shook up his style with a more lighthearted touch, following that film with 2014’s generational comedy “While We’re Young” and 2015’s screwball comedy “Mistress America.”

Now, following his deeply emotional (and personal) “Marriage Story,” Baumbach turns his focus towards the sci-fi thriller genre – albeit with his own signature touch.

Baumbach also co-wrote the screenplay for Gerwig’s next directorial effort “Barbie,” which is currently in production.