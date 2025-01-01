Whitney Cummings Shares Boy Scouts-Diddy Joke Cut From CNN New Year’s Eve Roast: ‘You Molest Girls Now Too?’

Whitney Cummings’s joke about the Boy Scouts name change was partially cut from her live New Year’s Eve roast on CNN Tuesday night, but she shared the full punchline on X Wednesday.

“A joke I cut from CNN roast for time in the ‘news mainstream media will never cover section: The Boy Scouts of America re-named itself ‘Scouting America.’ You know who else changed its name? Sean Combs,” she wrote. That first Diddy punchline was said on-air before she added, “Just saying, let’s learn something in 2025. I can’t believe you guys are still letting me go, this is amazing. I love CNN.”

The final punchline about Combs (aka Diddy) was referring to the rap mogul’s numerous sexual assaults and sex trafficking charges amid the Boy Scouts’ own inner turmoil of sexual abuse allegations.

She expanded more on her roast Wednesday.

However, the part of the joke that didn’t air was, she wrote, went along the lines of: “How about you guys just get rid of the creeps? You’re not getting sued cause of your clunky name. You got rid of the ‘Boy’ part? So you molest girls now too? Scouting America? What are you scouting America for, little boys? Naming Boy Scouts Scouting America would be like changing the title of ‘School Crossing Guard’ to ‘Child Trafficker.’”

Watch the full segment below:

“This is what I said at the end of my roast set on CNN tonight that I zoomed through because I was running out of time (and scared): Since I only have a minute left and I’m live on an establishment media, I figured I’d list some of things mainstream media will never cover,” she wrote Wednesday. “The first Trump shooter didn’t have any silverware in his house. The crown prince of Saudi Arabia put money into Disney. Why is fluoride still in our water? Monsanto paid Google to skew search results. Why are so many presidents’ chefs dead?”

One of the cut jokes she shared — “Why is fluoride still in our water?” backs up her previously stated support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s appointee to head the Health and Human Services, who has proposed removing the additive from the nation’s drinking water supply.

this is what I said at the end of my roast set on CNN tonight that I zoomed through beacause I was running out of time (and scared) : Since I only have a minute left and I’m live on an establishment media, I figured I’d list some of things mainstream media will never cover:… — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) January 1, 2025

In a response to her Twitter thread on Tuesday’s CNN appearance, one apparent Donald Trump supporter wrote, “Thought Whitney had gone woke. Glad I was wrong. This set was super based.”

Among her on-air jokes were digs at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Jennifer Lopez, and the public support for pardoning or resentencing the Menendez Brothers and for released killer Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

After her appearance, co-host Anderson Cooper admitted, “I only understood like half the references. I’m not a pop culture [person.]”