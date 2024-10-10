Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back After Trump Complains About Hiring Her: ‘How Dumb Are You? You Hired Me 4 Times’ | Video

Donald Trump was pretty mad at “The View” this week, but mostly at Whoopi Goldberg. So, on Thursday morning, Whoopi clapped right back.

Trump’s anger of course came after Vice President Kamala Harris joined the ABC talk show for an interview, and the women vocally trashed him, as they typically do. During a rally a few days later, he reflected on hiring Whoopi to perform stand-up comedy years ago, airing out his regrets.

“You know, I’m not particularly shy about what I hear,” he said. “Her mouth was so foul. She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, half the place left. I said I’d never hire her again.”

'THE VIEW' CO-HOSTS CLAP BACK AT TRUMP'S ATTACKS: After the former president ranted at his rallies about our interview with Vice Pres. Harris and made claims about his professional past with our Whoopi Goldberg, #TheView co-hosts respond. pic.twitter.com/tG4z0S8an8 — The View (@TheView) October 10, 2024

But in fact, Trump did hire her again — multiple times. And Whoopi was quick to point that out.

“How dumb are you? You hired me four times,” she said. “You can go to William Morris [Talent Agency] and get the things, because I know you all are going to be looking for it, so talk to William Morris. You hired me four times and you didn’t know what you were getting? How dumb are you?”

Whoopi then conceded that she definitely was filthy when she performed, reminding Trump and audiences that that’s just her brand of comedy.

“I was filthy! And stand on that fact. I have always been filthy,” she said. “And you knew that when you hired me. I headlined, babe, at your casino, which I might have continued to play, had you not run it into the ground.”

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.