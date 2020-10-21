Why Facebook and Twitter Are in a ‘Better Spot’ Heading Into 2020 Election | PRO Insight

by | October 21, 2020 @ 9:39 AM

Social platforms are “obsessed with preventing a rerun” of 2016, Big Technology’s Alex Kantrowitz says

With Election Day less than two weeks away, it seemed like an ideal time to talk to Alex Kantrowitz, publisher of the Big Technology newsletter, about how Facebook and Twitter are approaching Nov. 3 — and whether the social media giants are doing a better job of keeping foreign trolls off their massive platforms than they did in 2016.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette

Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Can’t Catch a Break
World Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One

Early Ratings: World Series Game 1 on Track for Record Low, Down 5 Million Viewers From 2019
Owen Campbell Film Schools During a Pandemic

How Film Schools Adjusted to Virtual Learning and Quarantined Student Movies
Cleveland Biden house

A Peek Inside Ohio 14 Days Before the Election: Can Biden Pull Off an Upset?

Why TikTok Could Be the Perfect Social Network for Gaming
The Voice - Season 19

Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Premiere Is the Top Entertainment Telecast of the Season, but Down 29% From 2019’s Start

Why Dodgers-Rays World Series Might Be Latest to Strike Out in TV Ratings
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Testifies To House Hearing On Company's Transparency and Accountability

How Twitter and Facebook Moderation Rules Are Set Up to Fail
Andrea Nelson Meigs uta

Veteran Agent Andrea Nelson Meigs Joins UTA as Partner
Supermarket Sweep

Ratings: Leslie Jones’ ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Revival Has a Pretty Grand Opening
diane warren harvey weinstein Louisette Geiss

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Writes #MeToo Stage Musical With Diane Warren (Exclusive)