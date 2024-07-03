Here’s When ‘The View’ Returns With New Episodes This Summer

“The View” is off this week, but don’t worry, they haven’t left for their proper hiatus just yet. The ABC hosts are just off for the holiday this week.

Each year, “The View” goes on hiatus for a month or so between seasons of the show, resting and recharging, then returning at the start of Fall (even if it still feels like Summer outside). But we aren’t quite there yet. The women are simply taking off this week for Independence Day.

That means that, this week, you’ll be able to catch reruns of “The View” during its normal time slot. And they’ve picked some eventful episodes to show again.

This week, you’ll be able to relive Robert DeNiro’s profanity-laced warning about convicted felon Donald Trump becoming president again, see Charlamagne tha God scold the hosts for pushing him to endorse a political candidate and learn which of the Trump kids Jeff Daniels “based” his “Dumb and Dumber” character on, among other episodes.

Here are the re-run episodes you can expect to see on ABC this week:

Monday, July 1: Jeff Daniels — Original air date: May 2, 2024

Jeff Daniels — Original air date: May 2, 2024 Tuesday, July 2: Tiffany Haddish — Original air date: May 7, 2024

Tiffany Haddish — Original air date: May 7, 2024 Wednesday, July 3: George Stephanopoulos and Robert DeNiro — Original air date: May 14, 2024

George Stephanopoulos and Robert DeNiro — Original air date: May 14, 2024 Thursday, July 4: Charlamagne Tha God — Original air date: May 22, 2024

Charlamagne Tha God — Original air date: May 22, 2024 Friday, July 5: First lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden and John Grisham — Original air date: May 29, 2024

“The View” will return from hiatus with new episodes on Monday, July 8, with “The Acolyte” star Amandla Stenberg as the first guest back.

This means that the show’s daily podcast, “Behind the Table,” will also be on pause for the week as well.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.