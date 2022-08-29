Three Thousand Years of Longing

Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton "Three Thousand Years Of Longing" (Elise Lockwood/MGM)

Why ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Tanked at the Box Office

by | August 29, 2022 @ 6:34 PM

George Miller’s art house film starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba made just $2.9 million against a $60 million production budget

If the producers of George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” had a Djinn grant them three wishes, you can bet they might wish for more money.

Miller’s film starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba bombed hard in its opening weekend, bringing in just $2.9 million from over 2,400 domestic theaters against a whopping $60 million reported budget, placing seventh overall for the weekend behind films like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “DC League of Super-Pets” that have played in theaters for months. And it did this in a week when theaters are starved for new titles, with the box office for the weekend overall hitting its lowest point since mid-February.

Brian Welk

brian.welk@thewrap.com

