Fall 2022 Movie Preview for Film Lovers of All Types

With summer nearly over, it’s time to turn our attention to the fall, where a host of exciting new movies are due to hit theaters and streamers. But instead of a more traditional Fall Movie Preview, we at TheWrap have crafted a curated a guide to new releases this season for each and every type of film-lover. Craving a good drama? We’ve got selections for that. How about a compelling detective story? We’ve got picks for that too.

Below, we’ve rounded up a list of 30 movies coming out this fall that fit into different categories for movie lovers, from comedies to dramas to documentaries to thrillers. There’s truly something for everyone.

So light your pumpkin-scented candle, grab a cozy blanket and get comfy as we preview what’s ahead over the next few months.

If you’re …

… Ready for a fright

“Pearl” (A24)

“Barbarian” (In theaters Sept. 9)

Plenty of horror movies claim to be “messed up.” “Barbarian” actually is messed up. Tess (Georgina Campbell) is a young woman who travels to Detroit for a job interview. She shows up to her Airbnb, in a rough part of town, only to find that another person (Bill Skarsgård) already there. Thus begins a strange odyssey that is almost impossible to explain without spoiling one of the many shocking twists. Writer/director Zach Cregger really goes for it, laying on stylistic shifts, multiple timelines and, like we said, some trully messed up junk. It’s hard to shake this one. And while it might not be a blockbuster, it seems destined to become a cult classic.

Check out the trailer here.

“Pearl” (In theaters Sept. 16)

Earlier this spring, indie powerhouse A24 released Ti West’s “X,” a blood-soaked throwback to slasher films of the 1970s and ‘80s that followed a group of good-natured pornographers as they were dispatched, one by one, while filming their latest adults-only opus. “X” was a new horror classic. As it turns out, it was also the beginning of A24’s first horror franchise. “Pearl,” a prequel that West and his crew filmed in secret concurrently with “X,” takes place during World War I on the same Texas farm. Only this time, Pearl (Mia Goth) is a young woman and there are some handsome soldiers staying in the farmhouse. This, of course, can only lead to bad things. West has said that he was inspired by Douglas Sirk and wanted to make “a Technicolor, ‘Mary Poppins’ type of movie.” And yes, West is also working on a sequel set after the events of “X.”

You can watch the trailer here.

“Smile” (In theaters Sept. 30)

Quickly after writer/director Parker Finn’s short film “Laura Hasn’t Slept” won a prize at the 2020 South by Southwest (virtual) film festival, he was hired by Paramount to expand the concept into an original feature. Sosie Bacon plays a therapist whose patient kills herself in her office, which leads her on a quest to uncover the truth and a mystery involving other victims, all with a ghoulish smile. This could be a more modern version of “The Ring,” which similarly involved a curse and some creepy ghouls. (Spoiler alert: we’ve heard there’s a crazy monster involved too.) Something tells us that while watching this new horror movie, you’re probably going to scream much more than you’re going to smile.

Check out the trailer here.

“Halloween Ends” (In theaters Oct. 14)

We’ve heard this before. But apparently this is the end of the “Halloween” series, or at least this new trilogy which, if we can remember, ignored every sequel and instead served as a direct follow-up to 1977’s original classic. (Producer Jason Blum, who shepherded the new trilogy, recently confirmed that they only had the rights to these three new films.) “Halloween Ends” is set four years after the events of 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” with Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) living with her granddaughter (Andi Matichak) and writing a memoir of her experience. While nobody has seen killer Michael Myers since the events of the last movie (where he more or less took out the entire town of Haddonfield), wouldn’t you know it, he shows back up again, leading to a final confrontation between the two. Bloody exciting!

Catch the trailer here.

… Feeling heroic

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“The Woman King” (In theaters Sept. 16)

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis gets her own historical epic in “The Woman King,” which tells the story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Davis plays General Nanisca in a story based on actual events, as she trains the next generation of warriors to protect their way of life. Gina Prince-Bythewood of “Love and Basketball” and “The Old Guard” fame directs while the impressive ensemble includes Lashana Lynch, John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu. The film is getting a splashy premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of release, so expect first reactions soon.

Watch the trailer here.

“Black Adam” (In theaters Oct. 21)

For years, fans have clamored to see Dwayne Johnson in a comic book movie, and they finally get their wish with October’s “Black Adam.” The DC Comics adaptation finds Johnson filling the role of an antihero who, in comics lore, is thousands of years old and is unafraid to be judge, jury and executioner if it comes to that. Johnson reteams with his “Jungle Cruise” director Jaume Collet-Serra on a PG-13 film that’s destined to push the boundaries of the genre while expanding the mythology of the admittedly fractured DC universe of films.

Check out the trailer here.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (In theaters Nov. 11)

If a follow-up to 2018’s groundbreaking “Black Panther” wasn’t already hugely anticipated, the artful first trailer (which debuted at San Diego Comic Con this summer) threw that excitement into overdrive. After the untimely passing of star Chadwick Boseman, the creative team (led by co-writer/director Ryan Coogler) regrouped and decided to acknowledge the star’s passing within the movie; King T’Challa wouldn’t be recast. Of course, without their leadership, Wakanda has become more vulnerable, especially when an invading army from Atlantis (renamed Talocan to avoid confusion with “Aquaman,” no doubt), led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), seeks to destroy their civilization. Plenty of people return from the original “Black Panther” (including Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright), alongside some fresh faces (including Dominique Thorn as Riri Williams aka Ironheart). This is going to be an emotionally epic superhero extravaganza. (No you’re crying.)

Here’s the official teaser.

“Devotion” (in theaters November 23)

Based on a true story, “Devotion” tracks the rivalry and (ultimately) the friendship of fighter pilots Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Glen Powell), who would go on to become the U.S. Navy’s most celebrated wingmen of the Korean War. Based on the nonfiction book “Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice” by Adam Makos, “Devotion” looks to explore one of the more under-dramatized wars, and based on the marketing materials, that dramatization is going to be downright thrilling. This is only director J.D. Dillard’s third feature, after the terrific, low-budget “Slight” and “Sweetheart,” and it’s super exciting to think about what he’ll do with a larger canvas. (Dillard was recently tipped as developing a new “Star Wars” feature, so chances are he’ll be using his new dogfight expertise sooner rather than later.) And how can you not get excited about a cast anchored by Majors (a newly appointed Marvel baddie) and Powell (coming off the record-breaking “Top Gun: Maverick”), two of the most magnetic screen personalities working today? We’re already devoted to “Devotion.”

Watch the trailer here.

…Craving a break from reality

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” (MGM)

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” (In theaters Aug. 26)

If you’re looking for a fresh take on “Aladdin’s” genie storyline, this flick might be right for you. When Dr. Alithea Binnie, who is content living her life in solitude, attends a conference in Istanbul, she picks out a momento that proves to change her fate when a magical Djinn arises from it. The Djinn presents Alithea with three wishes for his freedom and the academic must use her knowledge to avoid the typical wish pitfalls. Alithea’s scholarship of mythology comes alive in this fantasy drama starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, from “Mad Max: Fury Road” director George Miller.

Check out the trailer here.

“Strange World” (In theaters Nov. 23)

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 61st animated feature is a deliberate throwback – not only to the pulpy paperback adventures and movie serials of the 1930s and ‘40s but also to a brief moment in the turn of the millennia when Disney Animation was interested in making hearty, all-ages science-fiction movies (things like “Treasure Planet” and “Atlantis: The Lost Empire”). “Strange World” stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a young member of a family of explorers, who find themselves charting a mysterious new land, full of crazy creatures and outlandish landscapes. (Other members of the family are voiced by Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid and Jaboukie Young-White.) The teaser trailer for “Strange World” promised some of the most offbeat (and arresting) visuals in recent Disney Animation memory. After the omnipresence of “Encanto” (and its chart-busting hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”), a Disney movie without the songs actually sounds pretty good right about now.

Watch the teaser here.

“Wendell & Wild” (Streaming on Netflix in October)

Henry Selick returns! The animation wizard behind “The Nightmare Before Christmas” hasn’t directed a feature film since Laika’s “Coraline” way back in 2009. (He did spend several years working on a stop-motion project for Pixar that was ultimately canceled.) With “Wendell & Wild” he gets to return to the same spooky space he’s always enjoyed most, this time focusing on the titular pair of demons (voiced by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key) who try to coerce a young girl (Lyric Ross) into freeing them from the land of the dead. (That’s some “Beetlejuice” energy if we’ve ever heard it.) What makes the film even more exciting is that Peele co-wrote the screenplay and produced the movie through his Monkeypaw Productions shingle. What a thrill.

Here’s the teaser.

… Graduating detective school

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“See How They Run” (In select theaters Sept. 16)

Man of few words Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and witty, green Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) pair up to investigate a gruesome murder amidst several theater underground characters. The death of an important actor stops the production of a film version of a popular play in the West End of 1950s London, bringing the unlikely duo together to solve the crime at their own risk. The film is supposed to star Richard Attenborough (Harris Dickinson). The man who died is Leo Köpernick (Adrien Brody). “See How They Run” also features appearances from Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmith, Charlie Cooper, Shirley Henderson, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and David Oyelowo. If those names alone don’t interest you, definitely look into it for the action of Saoirse Ronan knocking down a door and also tackling a man to the ground. This kooky whodunnit from Searchlight Pictures premieres in theaters in September. It’s said to be “the greatest murder ever staged.”

Check out the trailer here.

“Amsterdam” (In theaters Oct. 7)

From David O. Russell, director of “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle,” comes another murder mystery-esque story, “Amsterdam.” Yes, Taylor Swift appears in this one so her mysterious involvement alone should convince crowds to see it in droves. Doc Burt with a glass eye (Christina Bale), his attorney (John David Washington) and Valerie (Margot Robbie) attempt to figure out why they get blamed for killing someone after a pact made long ago has sworn them to protect each other. The cast is loaded with roles played by Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Meyers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Risenborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek AND Robert De Niro.

Watch the trailer here.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (In select theaters TBD, on Netflix Dec. 23)

Daniel Craig reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc in the long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s murder-mystery hit “Knives Out,” starring Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. The mystery sequel “Glass Onion” travels to Greece as Blanc takes on a new case with even shadier suspects. Director Rian Johnson returns to direct the flick with the promise of emulating Agatha Christie novels, this time jet-setting to a billionaire’s mansion in Greece.

Here’s the title announcement.

…Seeking thrills and chills

“Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“God’s Creatures” (In select theaters and on demand in Sept.)

Set in a quiet Irish fishing village, “God’s Creatures” centers on the relationship between Brian, played by Paul Mescal, and his mother, Aileen, played by Emily Watson, after he moves back home after living in Australia. Aileen is elated at his return, and pulls her weight to make his life easier — even if that means compromising her values. When Brian is accused of a violent act against a former flame, played by Aisling Franciosi, Aileen’s sense of familial obligation is tested as questions of morality consume her.

Watch the trailer here.

“Don’t Worry Darling” (In theaters Sept. 23)

Florence Pugh plays a 1950s housewife who has it all: a beautiful home, a loving husband, played by Harry Styles, and a sense of safety, protected by an experimental utopian community in the California desert. But when she worries that her husband’s glamorous company might be hiding some disturbing secrets, the glossy perfection of her life comes crashing down and she is anything but safe. “Don’t Worry Darling” also features a star-studded cast, including Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chen, Sydney Chandler and Douglas Smith.

Here’s the trailer.

“The Menu” (In theaters Nov. 18)

“The Menu” has all the ingredients of a hit: an exotic setting, a crème de la crème cast and a hair-raising twist. Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult star as a couple who sail to a private island to dine with a mélange of rich eccentrics. But the head chef (Ralph Fiennes) has more on the menu than they bargained for, and it’s not long before the evening descends into madness. “The Menu” hails from “Succession” makers Mark Mylod and Will Tracy (who co-wrote the screenplay with Seth Reiss) and co-stars Janet MacTeer, John Leguizamo, Judith Light, Hong Chau, Rob Yang, Arturo Castro and more. Judging from its trailer, the film may contain hints of “Squid Game,” “The White Lotus” and “Rules of the Game.” If that sounds delicious, get ready to dig in this fall.

Check out the trailer here.

…A drama devotee

“Till” (MGM/Orion Pictures)

“Till” (In select theaters Oct. 14, everywhere Oct. 28)

When 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi in 1955, his mother made sure the nation would never forget. “Till,” which has been decades in the making, tells the story of how Emmett’s life and death transformed Mamie Till Mobley into a lifelong civil rights activist. Danielle Deadwyler (of “Watchmen”and “Station Eleven” fame) stars as Mamie, with “All American”s Jalyn Hall playing Emmett. Executive producer Whoopi Goldberg co-stars alongside Haley Bennett and Frankie Faison in this powerful historical portrait. Director and co-writer Chinonye Chukwu (“Clemency”) has said the film strives for “a grounded and realistic” portrayal of events, while emphasizing the “joy and love” at the heart of the central mother-son duo.

Check out the trailer here.

“The Silent Twins” (In theaters Sept. 16)

Based on the true story, “The Silent Twins” sees Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence portray June and Jennifer Gibbons, respectively. The identical twin sisters hail from the ownly Black family in Wales, and they refuse to communicate to anyone but each other. What results is a hauntingly beautiful bond, accompanied by colorful imaginative scenes thought up by the girls. The pair become sentenced to psychiatric hospital Broadmoor after a few instances of vandalism. At the institution, they face the difficult decision of separating in order to live or remaining intertwined in a death sentence. Other cast members include Jodhi May, Michael Smiley, Jack Bandeira, Treva Etienne, Nadine Marshall and Tony Richardson.

Watch the trailer here.

“The Fabelmans” (In select theaters Nov. 11, everywhere Nov. 23)

Steven Spielberg is inarguably one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, and while he has certainly mined his personal life for inspiration in previous films like “E.T.” and “Catch Me If You Can,” his latest feature “The Fabelmans” is destined to be his most personal film yet. Inspired by his own childhood, the film follows a young aspiring filmmaker growing up in Arizona while his parents’ marriage is on the brink of divorce. Michelle Williams and Paul Dano play the boy’s parents, while Seth Rogen plays his uncle. Spielberg’s frequent collaborator Tony Kushner (“Lincoln,” “West Side Story”) wrote the screenplay, and this one already feels like a must-see for longtime fans of the director’s work.

“Armageddon Time” (In select theaters Oct. 28, everywhere Nov. 11)

After going interstellar for his last feature “Ad Astra,” director James Gray mines his own personal life for “Armageddon Time.” The drama is set in 1980s New York and follows a young boy growing up, with Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong playing his parents and Anthony Hopkins filling the role of his grandfather. The movie marks something of a change of pace for Gray, who tackled a Brazilian adventure in “The Lost City” and early 1920s New York in “The Immigrant.” The film first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to somewhat mixed reviews, but the Focus Features release remains a major fixture on the fall slate.

… Into fact over fiction

“Good Night Oppy” (Prime Video)

“The Territory” (In select theaters Aug. 19)

The Sundance Award-winning documentary highlights the environmental activism of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people, who fight against deforestation from farmers and settlers in the Brazilian Amazon. With footage partially shot by the Uru-eu-wau-wau people captured over three years, the vérité film captures the illegal burning and clearing of protected Indigenous land as the community risks their lives to expose the wrongdoings.

Check out the trailer here.

“Good Night Oppy” (In theaters Nov. 4, streaming on Prime Video Nov. 23)

If you count “WALL-E” as one of your favorite tear-jerkers, this new documentary might be for you. “Good Night Oppy” follows Opportunity, the rover sent to Mars for a 90-day mission that ended up staying for 15 years. Over the course of her journey through space and time, a bond forms between the robot and her humans despite the millions of miles between them. George Lucas’ Industrial Light & Magic handled the visual effects, so this one is definitely worth catching on a big screen. Director Ryan White has said the film has “similar themes of wonder and awe” to “E.T.” and “WALL-E,” setting it up to be the feel-good doc of the year.

“The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales” (In select theaters Sept. 23)

As one of the world’s largest media conglomerates, Disney is a major player when it comes to the issue of wealth inequality; in 2019, then-CEO Bob Iger made more than 2,000 times the annual salary of its lowest-paid employees. Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of co-founder Roy Disney, is among its most vocal critics. In this documentary, she and co-director Kathleen Hughes take a hard look at systemic injustice and explain how the Walt Disney Co. has widened the gulf between the one percent and the American working class. Abigail Disney’s insider position lends power to the film’s critiques, as well as the solutions it poses.

Check out the trailer here.

…In the mood for love

Universal Pictures

“Bros” (In theaters Sept. 30)

When “Bros” hits theaters, it will become the first major studio film to star and be written by an openly gay man, featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ lead cast. But bearing witness to film history is just one of this rom-com’s many draws. Billy Eichner of “Billy on the Street” plays Bobby, a podcast host who is reluctantly recruited to write a gay rom-com. At the same time, he begins a reluctant relationship with Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) that makes him question everything he thought he knew about love. “Bros” is a certified who’s who of comedic talent, with a cast that includes Kristin Chenoweth, Debra Messing, Jim Rash, Bowen Yang, and Benito Skinner. In addition to Eichner, the film is co-written by director Nicholas Stoller (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Get Him to the Greek,” “Neighbors”) and produced by Judd Apatow.

Check out the trailer here – and good luck trying not to sing along to “Somebody to Love” out loud.

“The People We Hate at the Wedding” (Streaming on Prime Video Nov. 18)

Siblings Alice and Paul happily remain estranged from their wealthy half-sister, but when they reluctantly agree to attend her wedding with their mother, they instantly regret their decision. As expected, the event ends up more disastrous than harmonious and leaves each family member with humorous conclusions. Starring Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Allison Janney, the comedy tugs at the heart strings of those who have been forced to attend a wedding they intended to avoid.

“My Policeman” (In theaters Oct. 21, streaming on Prime Video Nov. 4)

Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, “My Policeman” marks another cinematic project for former One Direction member Harry Styles, who plays policeman Tom in the Michael Grandage directed film. Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) complete the love triangle around which the story evolves. Viewers first meet the trio in 1950s Britain, but the story also jumps forward to the 1990s with older versions of Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett). As with any love story, this one has its bright spots and hurtful moments. It lands in select theaters Oct. 21 and on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 4.

Here’s the teaser trailer.

… In need of a good laugh

“Hocus Pocus 2” (Walt Disney Studios)

“Hocus Pocus 2” (Streaming on Disney+ Sept. 30)

The witches are back — again! The Sanderson Sisters return to Salem in “Hocus Pocus 2,” thanks once again to the Black Flame Candle. Only this time, it isn’t the lighting of the candle that calls them, but an actual spell from a few potential witches. Those youngins are led by Whitney Peak and Belissa Escobedo, as Becca and Izzy respectively. Of course, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy all return as Winifred, Sarah and Mary, and as always…there will be hell to pay. But if that hell is anything like the original film, it will probably include an incredible musical number or two.

Check out the teaser trailer here.

“Disenchanted” (Streaming on Disney+ on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24)

The sequel to the 2007 fairytale comedy picks up 15 years where it left off as Giselle moves to the suburbs with Robert and his teenage daughter, Morgan. Like the original, Giselle must learn to adapt to her surroundings and deal with new challenges along the way, including discovering what happy ever after means for her now. Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Susan Sarandon, James Marsden and Idina Menzel return to star in the comedy, with Maya Rudolph playing a new adversary to the princess of Andalasia.

“Catherine Called Birdy” (In theaters Sept. 23, streaming on Prime Video Oct. 7)

Fans of Pixar’s animated film “Brave” should check out “Catherine Called Birdy.” Lena Dunham directs in addition to writing the screenplay for the film, the story follows Lady Catherine aka Birdy as she schemes her way out of various marriage proposals. The film is based on Karen Cushman’s 1994 novel of the same name. Birdy (Bella Ramsey) is the only daughter of Sir Rollo (Andrew Scott) and Lady Aislinn. Rollo sees Birdy as a means to more money, since his family is struggling financially. Birdy fends off men like Russel Brand as well as her father’s force. Other famous faces set to appear in the film include Joe Alwyn, Sophie Okonedo, Dean Charles-Chapman, Billie Piper, Paul Kaye, Ralph Ineson, Isis Hainsworth and Archie Renaux to name a few. The movie lands in select theaters September 23 and on Amazon Prime Video October 7.

Watch the trailer here.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (In select theaters Oct. 21)

Twenty years after his debut feature film “In Bruges,” Martin McDonagh is getting the gang back together for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” This time, Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell play Colm and Pádraic, the best of friends – until they’re not. When Colm abruptly decides to end their friendship, Pádraic decides to do whatever it takes to win him back, enlisting the help of his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and a local named Dominic (Barry Keoghan). Though McDonagh’s follow-up to “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” is technically a drama, it has all the fixings of a black comedy. In other words, it won’t be light, but it’ll definitely leave you laughing.

You can watch the trailer here.