As “Wicked” cast wheelchair-user actress Marissa Bode in the key role of Nessarose, the filmmakers wanted to ensure that the representation onscreen was “very intentional” from the jump — which included showcasing wheelchair-friendly access points throughout the film’s elaborate production design.

“The commitment for ‘Wicked,’ it was there even in pre-production. So this is a little over two years ago when the executive producer reached out and wanted me to take a look at casting breakdown to make sure the breakdown was appropriately worded as we were casting Nessarose (Marissa Bode),” Janine Jones-Clark, EVP, Filmmaker & Content Strategist for Universal Film Entertainment Group shared during TheWrap’s 2024 Power Women Summit panel “Charting Progress in Film Diversity,” which was presented by the Geena Davis Institute.

Jones-Clarke went on to say that the production moved forward with their mission by collaborating with disability social change group Disability Belongs.

“Then we took a step further where we wanted to really get a perspective from one of our partners within the disability community, and we leaned into what was then called ‘Respectability.’ They rebranded as Disability Belongs, I believe, and they read the script and they gave very thoughtful notes and feedback,” Jones-Clarke said.

The executive said that this attention to detail continued throughout production, including having a disability coordinator on set.

“We did a screening of ‘Wicked’ and the individual who read the script from Disability Belongs was so excited when she saw suggestions that she made incorporated in the film. And the intentionality in representation goes across the board, because there’s was a disability coordinator on set, it was really important to Jon [M.] Chu, that visually, the way the set was designed, that the audience could organically see when Nessarose would navigate in a natural way,” she explained. “So I think it was just handled in such a thoughtful way at multiple levels. It’s just a win.”

According to World Health Organization (WHO), people with disabilities make up about 16% of the world’s population, yet per Geena Davis Institute’s 2024 GDI film study, “Charting Progress in Film Diversity,” people with disabilities only represent 2% of all characters in the family films that were released in 2023. Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO of Geena Davis Institute, says overlooking or neglecting representation of people with disabilities will cost productions at the box office.

“People with disabilities are 20%, 25% of moviegoers, so you are leaving money on the table,” Di Nonno said. “I do want to give a compliment to ‘Wicked,’ which was very, very intentional about how they portrayed disabilities, but it was obvious, it was intentional. They made sure the DP (director of photography) was right on it.”

Watch the full panel below.

