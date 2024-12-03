‘Wicked’ Fan Sues Mattel Over Doll Packaging That Linked to Porn, Citing Negligence and Emotional Distress

Mattel is facing a class action lawsuit after it accidentally included a link to a pornography website on some of its “Wicked” doll packaging, instead of the Universal movie’s landing page as intended.

According to one mother from South Carolina, the marketing material that listed Wicked.com instead of WickedMovie.com came as an “absolute shock” and left her minor daughter “horrified.”

“These scenes were hardcore, full-on nude pornographic images depicting actual intercourse,” read the class action lawsuit filed in California on Tuesday and obtained by TheWrap. “The products are adulterated, worthless and unfit for its intended and advertised age-appropriate audience.”

A recall on the toys in question was announced on Nov. 11, though a refund was not publicly offered. The mom who filed the suit is suing for restitution and damages, citing negligence and emotional distress. She is seeking a jury trial.

Representatives for the toy company previously addressed the misprint in a statement to TheWrap last month, saying they “deeply regret this unfortunate error.”

“Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page,” the statement read. “We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information.”

TheWrap has reached out to Mattel for further comment.

“Wicked – Part I” starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande is now playing in theaters.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this reporting.