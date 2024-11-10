Mattel to Take ‘Immediate Action’ to Address ‘Wicked’ Dolls Misprint That Promotes Porn Site

The packaging for Mattel’s “Wicked” dolls accidentally points fans to Wicked.com — an adult pornography website — instead of WickedMovie.com. The dolls were gifted to attendees at the film’s premiere Saturday night.

Photos obtained by TheWrap clearly show Wicked.com in the bottom right corner on the back of the doll box.

Representatives for Mattel addressed the misprint in a statement to TheWrap Sunday, saying they “deeply regret this unfortunate error.”

“Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page,” the statement read. “We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information.”

The dolls are currently being sold online and in stores by several retailers, including Kohl’s, Target, and Amazon.

The mistake has not escaped the attention of people on social media, many of whom have blasted the company for the error. Self-described conservative @VickiDeeJay wrote, “‘Wicked’ movie dolls sold by Mattel include adult website on packaging This is Hollywood, this is the left, this is woke in all its perverted ‘glory’. I think hell has been having a major giveaway sale the past 10 years.”

A man tweeting under the username @son_of_dib said that his unspecified workplace has enlisted employees to help cover up the website address. He explained, “at work they told us to go cover up http://wicked.com on the wicked dolls because it’s a porn site. i saw someone post it on here earlier but didn’t think it was true.”

Another woman called for a boycott of Mattel. “Now you know what MATTEL stand for so you know what to do! BOYCOTT. Put them out of business!” @JennyJenny1958 wrote on X.

There could be a bit of a silver lining, @softdrinksucker joked: “In 20 years selling wicked dolls on eBay ‘yeah this is from before the porn recall.’”