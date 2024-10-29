Cynthia Erivo Calls Her Heated Response to ‘Wicked’ Fan Edit Poster a ‘Human Moment’

Following her very heated response to a fan edit of the “Wicked” poster earlier this month, star Cynthia Erivo noted this week that she “probably should’ve called my friends” instead of voicing her feelings publicly.

In case you missed it, a TikTok user under the name Ferlozar posted a video in mid-October, showing themself taking advantage of photoshop tools to make the Universal film poster more closely resemble the original poster that was used for the musical’s Playbills.

Additionally, they included on-screen text reading “Fixing the Wicked movie poster,” alongside a caption of “much better.” It has since been referred to as an AI poster, but it was indeed manipulated by hand. At the time, Erivo called it out on Instagram as “the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen.”

When asked about her comments by Entertainment Tonight on Monday, Erivo laughed and argued that “it wasn’t necessarily a clapback,” but that it was still something that was borne out of instinct.

“Because I think I’m really protective of the role,” she explained. “I am passionate about it, and I know that the fans are passionate about it, and I think, for me, it was just like a human moment of wanting to protect little Elphaba. It was a human moment.”

She added, “I probably should’ve called my friends, but it’s fine.”

At the time of the edit, the creator only adjusted Erivo’s image in the poster, and left her co-star Ariana Grande untouched. Since then though, the same person did edit the poster again, updating Grande’s Galinda to more closely resemble the original illustration.

Part one of “Wicked” hits theaters on November 22.