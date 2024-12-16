‘Wicked: Part 2’ Gets a Title Change Ahead of 2025 Release

As “Wicked” continues to fly at the box office and build up Oscar buzz in the process, Universal has made a title change to the second half of Jon M. Chu’s Broadway adaptation, set for release next holiday season.

“Wicked: Part 2” will now be titled “Wicked: For Good,” drawing its name from the famed duet in the second act of Stephen Schwartz’s musical in which Elphaba and Glinda — played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively — sing to each other about how their rivalry-turned-friendship forever transformed them.

You can watch the original Broadway stars of “Wicked,” Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, sing “For Good” in a 2016 video, below.

Through four weekends in theaters, “Wicked” has grossed $525 million at the global box office, including $359 million in North America, enough to become the highest-grossing Broadway film adaptation of all time. On Monday, it will pass another Universal release, “Despicable Me 4,” to become the third-highest grossing domestic release this year.

“Wicked: Part One” is now playing in theaters. “Wicked: For Good” will be released Nov. 21, 2025.