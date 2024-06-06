Will Smith thinks making a movie hit today is a much harder task than it was years ago.

While being interviewed by Sean Evans on “Hot Ones,” Smith was asked about the definition of a movie “hit” in 2024 and how attainable they are today.

“The definition of a hit is still pretty much the same,” Smith said. “Essentially it’s just harder to get one. You used to be able to put some explosions in the trailer and a couple good jokes and people were there. Television is so good there are things people aren’t going to leave their house for anymore.”

Smith continued, “There’s definitely a higher demand for a certain type of film for people to leave their homes.”

Smith’s interview had the familiar chaos that “Hot Ones” episodes have become known for. By the end, the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” actor had tears running down his eyes to the point where he couldn’t see – all while talking Monopoly.

“It’s increasing the sting on my eyelids,” he said. “It’s making my eyes water in a unique way. Wow. That one had a reaction with my tear ducts.”

Through tear-filled eyes and noticeable pain, Smith was able to decide what his current four performances that define his career.

“In terms of all-around best movies, best performances, if I had to put four of them in a time capsule it would be ‘Pursuit of Happiness,’ the first ‘Men in Black,’ it would be ‘I Am Legend,’ and probably ‘King Richard.’”

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premieres in theaters June 7.