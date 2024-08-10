‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Reunites the Russos and Introduces a New Alex – Sort of – in Behind-the-Scenes Video: ‘We’re Home!’

Everything may not be what it seems, but some things just never change — including Alex Russo giving her brother a hard time about wizard training. This time, it’s happening in a new behind-the-scenes look at “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.”

Footage from the sequel series — first ordered at the start of this year and revealed its official title back in May — aired on Disney Channel Friday night, during the broadcast premiere of “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” and introduced fans to the new Alex.

Don’t worry, we don’t mean that our girl has been replaced. In fact, Selena Gomez is all over this footage, as she’ll reprise her role in the series premiere and is an executive producer on the series. And no, there isn’t another double of her like in “The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex.” We just mean that there’s a new young wizard in town, and she seems awful familiar.

Her name is Billie, and as Alex gently chides her brother, “Billie is rebellious, and stubborn, sarcastic.” (The irony isn’t lost on Alex either, who snarks at her brother when points out the similarities between the two). Billie uses magic for just about everything, much to Justin’s (played once again by David Henry) chagrin.

You can watch the sneak peek in the video above.

The footage takes fans back to the Russo lair too, showing an emotional Selena Gomez and David Henrie behind the scenes. And, if you watch closely, you’ll spot a familiar face in David DeLuise, who is returning to guest star as Alex and Justin’s dad, Jerry Russo.

An official release date is still being kept under wraps, but the series is set to premiere this year.

According to the official synopsis, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” follows Justin Russo, “who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World. “

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Gomez and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes. “Wizards of Waverly Place” was created by Todd Greenwald.

The original “Wizards of Waverly Place” series is now streaming on Disney+.