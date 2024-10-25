WME’s AI Strategy Focuses on Tech Partnerships Over CAA’s Digital Vault

“AI is here. It’s going to have an effect on every single industry, well beyond entertainment,” WME Head of Digital Strategy Chris Jacquemin tells TheWrap

Generative AI
As Hollywood grapples with the rising threat of AI exploitation, WME is taking a different approach than its rival CAA, emphasizing technology partnerships and legislative efforts over building its own digital vault.

While CAA is capturing digital likenesses and voice samples of its clients, and then using AI company Veritone to store the assets, WME is outsourcing those roles to two different AI companies.

“We’re not a technology company. We’re not trying to be a technology company,” WME Head of Digital Strategy Chris Jacquemin told TheWrap.

The agency has developed a three-pillar strategy focused on partnerships with AI companies for protection, comprehensive audits of business deals and legislative advocacy through their Government Relations Division, led by former Meta executive Matthew Kaplan.

