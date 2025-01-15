‘Wolf Man’ Seeks to Put Blumhouse Back on Box Office Map After a Quiet 2024

Blumhouse Pictures, the kings of horror at the box office for the past decade, didn’t make a big splash at the box office in 2024. This year looks to be much different, starting this weekend with Leigh Whannell’s “Wolf Man.”

According to exhibitors and rival distributors, “Wolf Man” is projected for a 3-day opening in the high teens. With MLK Day included, the Universal release is expected to earn a 4-day opening above $20 million.

This would be a higher opening than any of Blumhouse’s launches in 2024, as their last January release, “Night Swim,” and their September remake of “Speak No Evil” both opened to around $11 million.