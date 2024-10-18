‘Woman of the Hour’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Anna Kendrick’s Directorial Debut?

You never know who you might meet on a dating show — but you might just know some of the faces you’ll see on said show in “Woman of the Hour.”

Directed by Anna Kendrick — marking her directorial debut — the film, now streaming on Netflix, tells the bizarrely true story of how a serial killer went on “The Dating Game,” and won. His appearance on the show was square in the middle of his killing spree, and he wasn’t even caught because of the show.

Not only does Kendrick direct, but she also stars in the film, alongside some other familiar faces.

Here’s who you need to know in “Woman of the Hour.”