‘Woman of the Hour’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Anna Kendrick’s Directorial Debut?

You never know who you might meet on a dating show — but you might just know some of the faces you’ll see on said show in “Woman of the Hour.”
Directed by Anna Kendrick — marking her directorial debut — the film, now streaming on Netflix, tells the bizarrely true story of how a serial killer went on “The Dating Game,” and won. His appearance on the show was square in the middle of his killing spree, and he wasn’t even caught because of the show.
Not only does Kendrick direct, but she also stars in the film, alongside some other familiar faces.
Here’s who you need to know in “Woman of the Hour.”
Sheryl Bradshaw (Anna Kendrick)
Cheryl Bradshaw is indeed the woman of the hour referenced in the title, a struggling actress who goes on “The Dating Game” hoping for exposure. Instead, she meets and picks a serial killer. She’s played by “Pitch Perfect,” “Up in the Air” and “A Simple Favor” star Anna Kendrick.
Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto)
Rodney Alcala is the serial killer that eventually became known as “The Dating Game Killer.” He’s played by Daniel Zovatto, who appeared in “It Follows” and “Lady Bird.”
Ed Burke (Tony Hale)
Ed Burke is the host of “The Dating Game” in the film, but he is a fictionalized character. He’s played by “Veep” star Tony Hale, who has also lent his voice to “Toy Story 4” and “Inside Out 2.”
Laura (Nicolette Robinson)
Laura is a young woman in the audience of “The Dating Game” who recognizes Rodney as the man last seen with her best friend before that friend was raped and murdered. Nicolette Robinson, best known for her roles in “The Affair” and “One Night in Miami,” plays the character.
Amy (Autumn Best)
Amy is the teenage runaway who manages to outsmart and escape Rodney Alcala, after she asks him to keep their encounter a secret. She’s played by Autumn Best, who starred in The CW’s “4400.” “Woman of the Hour” is only her second credited acting job.
Charlie (Kathryn Gallagher)
Charlie is a young woman who recruits Rodney to help her move into her apartment, spotting him on the street outside her new building. She’s played by Kathryn Gallagher, who previously starred in “You,” Max’s new “Gossip Girl” series and more.
Sarah (Kelley Jakle)
Sarah is Rodney’s first victim in the film, who he strangles. She’s played by Kendrick’s “Pitch Perfect” co-star Kelley Jakle.
Terry (Pete Holmes)
Terry is Sheryl’s neighbor and fellow actor, who clearly wants to have more of a relationship with her than he currently does. He’s played by “Crashing” star Pete Holmes.
Bachelor No. 1 (Matt Visser)
Bachelor No. 1 isn’t the brightest bulb in the bunch, and Sheryl nails him for it in the movie. He’s played by “Fellow Travelers” star Matt Visser.
Bachelor No. 2 (Jedidiah Goodacre)
Bachelor No. 2 is a bit of a pig, but he’s the only one who warns Sheryl about the danger she might be walking into with Rodney. He’s played by “Descendants” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Jedidiah Goodacre.
