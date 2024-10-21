‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman Before Fashion’ Exhibition Opens at the Skirball Cultural Center

“Diane von Furstenberg: Woman Before Fashion” debuts at the Skirball Cultural Center, Loro Piana fêtes its centenary and a new Rodeo Drive boutique, Clare Waight Keller designs a Reformation jewelry collection and Gap teams with Cult Gaia for the holidays.

The Skirball Cultural Center presents “Diane von Furstenberg: Woman Before Fashion”

The Skirball Cultural Center has debuted “Diane von Furstenberg: Woman Before Fashion,” a multidisciplinary exhibition exploring the remarkable life and work of fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. The exhibit includes a selection of items drawn from the DVF archives along with ephemera, fabric swatches, media pieces and information on the artist’s philanthropic work.

The exhibition is organized into four sections, the first of which explores the origins of her iconic wrap dress through a selection of items and sculptures that showcase the inventiveness of the dress and its historical context.

Section two examines von Furstenberg’s bold designs, sources of inspiration and prints inspired by or made in collaboration with artists such as Jackson Pollock, Konstantin Kakanias and Andy Warhol. Also explored in this section is von Furstenberg’s deep personal connection to the theme of freedom. Having given birth to von Furstenberg just 18 months after she was liberated from a Nazi concentration camp, her mother referred to her as her “torch of freedom.” The theme of freedom is a unique part of von Furstenberg’s design ethos, epitomized in her wrap dress, which became a symbol of liberation.

Section three, titled “The American Dream,” follows a 26-year-old von Furstenberg in 1972 with the launch of her brand and shows the remarkable success she achieved. Often serving as her own muse, the designer featured herself prominently in ad campaigns and marketing. In the early stages of her career, she traversed the United States to meet and help women try on her designs. This approach enabled her to develop a lasting connection with the public, listening to their aspirations and concerns and translating them into clothing that continues to resonate with women over half a century later.

The final section, “WeAr(e)Able Stories,” encapsulates the power von Furstenberg gives to women through her brand and her advocacy.

“We are thrilled to bring this powerful exhibition to Los Angeles, showcasing not only von Furstenberg’s iconic designs but also her enduring message of female empowerment,” Skirball Cultural Center president and CEO Jessie Kornberg said. “Jewish connection to garment industries and needlepoint trades spans continents and generations. Past exhibitions like the retrospective on Rudi Gernreich or the textile art of Aram Han Sifuentes celebrated these connections. ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman Before Fashion’ builds on that work with new vigor and a new dimension – the creative energy and conquering spirit of one extraordinary woman.”

“Diane von Furstenberg: Woman Before Fashion” opened to the public on Thursday and will be on view through Aug. 31, 2025.

Loro Piana celebrates its centenary at its new Beverly Hills flagship boutique

Italian luxury brand Loro Piana celebrated its centenary and the opening of a new boutique on Rodeo Drive earlier this month.

A glamorous crowd including Michelle Williams, Kit Harrington, Jeremy Strong, Elizabeth Olsen, Ewan McGregor, Kerry Washington, Rob Lowe and Andrew Garfield turned out Oct. 10 to toast the LVMH-owned label’s new Los Angeles flagship.

Laid out over three floors, the boutique is decorated with artworks by textile artist Sheila Hicks and features richly textured finishes and surfaces including silk carpets and raffia and silk wall coverings. The ground floor is dedicated to the women’s collections, accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear. The second floor is reserved for the men’s collections and footwear, including the Maison’s signature White Sole shoes. The top floor of the boutique has a stunning terrace and is for the exclusive use of clients who request private appointments.

After the opening party, guests were shuttled to the historic Beverly Estate, the former home of actress Marion Davies and William Randolph Hearst, for an al fresco dinner hosted by Loro Piana CEO Damien Bertrand and catered by chef Evan Funke.

The Loro Piana family began trading wool in the early 1800s in Trivero, Italy before Pietro Loro Piana founded the company in 1924. Today, the brand is the world’s largest cashmere processor.

On the occasion of the Maison’s 100 years of history and heritage, Loro Piana will also release “Master of Fibres,” a book published by Assouline and written by Nicholas Foulkes that recounts the saga of the family of entrepreneurs. The book will be available in select Loro Piana stores and Assouline stores worldwide and on Assouline.com beginning Nov. 21.

Clare Waight Keller designs a jewelry collection for Reformation

Los Angeles-based sustainable fashion brand Reformation debuted its first jewelry collection in partnership with fashion designer Clare Waight Keller on Wednesday.

The collection draws inspiration from the surrealist movement and the city’s influence on American authors and artists of the era like Ernest Hemingway while featuring tasteful Art Deco details updated for the modern woman.

The 10-style assortment includes earrings, bracelets and necklaces made with recycled 24-karat gold vermeil, 925 sterling silver and semi-precious stones like pearls and jade. The collection is intended to feel both heirloom-worthy and wearable today.

The capsule was shot on model and actress Dree Hemingway and draws inspiration from Hemingway’s “A Moveable Feast” and Paris’ deep influence on American artists and writers throughout the 1920s.

Keller has served as the artistic director for a number of luxury fashion houses and brands, including Chloé and Givenchy, where she famously designed Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. The British stylist and fashion designer was named creative director of Uniqlo in September.

A curated range of clothing from Reformation will be available to perfectly complement the accessories. Clare Waight Keller for Reformation will be available on Reformation.com and in select Reformation stores.

Gap teams up with Cult Gaia for a holiday collaboration

Gap and L.A.-based brand Cult Gaia have released a 35-piece collection of women’s and kids’ apparel that infuses Gap’s most loved essentials with Cult Gaia’s modern, sculptural influences.

The Gap × Cult Gaia collection features a range of holiday-ready styles that inspire inner confidence and individuality. From sleek outerwear to mini slip dresses, the collection adds modern twists like chain-link detailing and gold hardware to classic designs made using the finest luxurious fabrics.

Standout pieces include the Denim Bustier ($88), coordinating Leather Pants ($498) and Jacket ($498), the Backless Classic Shirt ($88), and the Vegan Fur Coat ($328). Gap lends its signature arch logo typeface to read “GAIA,” which is emblazoned across a Baseball Cap ($35) and Cropped Logo Sweatshirt ($78) to reflect a celebration of the two brands.

“Reimagining Gap’s classic icons through Cult Gaia’s lens has been an amazing journey. The collaboration brought together Gap’s classics and everyday wearability with Cult Gaia’s sculptural and artistic approach, merging our two distinct creative forces,” Jasmin Larian Hekmat, founder and designer of Cult Gaia, said. “Each piece in this collection is thoughtfully designed to inspire creativity, blending art and function in a way that feels unique and timeless.”

Founded in 2012 and designed, Cult Gaia pieces are created to be works of art that are functional enough for everyday wear. The Gap × Cult Gaia collection is available now on Gap.com and at select Gap stores.

Johnny Was and Lily Aldridge celebrate a new Sasson collaboration in West Hollywood

Last Thursday, California-based lifestyle brand Johnny Was and supermodel Lily Aldridge celebrated the launch of the brand’s collaboration with iconic denim brand Sasson. The exclusive cocktail event at Petit Ermitage in Los Angeles was hosted by Aldridge, who stars as the face of the campaign.

Johnny Was welcomed notable guests dressed in styles from the collaboration including Ines de Ramon, Nikki Reed, Josephine Skriver and Shanina Shaik, among others. Guests mingled on the private pool deck while enjoying specialty cocktails and hors d’oeuvres with live music by Lily’s sister, Ruby Aldridge.

The Johnny Was x Sasson collection features a blended assortment of eight denim styles including three denim shirts, a jean jacket, a denim maxi skirt, and three jean silhouettes — wide leg, flared and straight leg. Johnny Was has also released a capsule of ready-to-wear essentials including tees and tops that can be styled with the new denim offerings.

Founded in 1987, Johnny Was has designed clothes that transcend cultures, defy trends and embody a bohemian spirit rooted in California dreaming. Renowned for artisan-inspired stitch work and luxe fabrications, the Johnny Was collection spans ready-to-wear, including signature kimonos, activewear, resort wear, home decor, gifts and more.

Sasson Jeans, the denim brand known for revolutionizing the fashion industry with its iconic designs and high quality craftsmanship, marks its return in 2024. Founded in the late 1970s by Paul Guez, Sasson Jeans became a household name, synonymous with innovation, style and comfort. By the 1980s, the brand was the go-to denim brand for celebrity talent.

The Johnny Was x Sasson Collection is available for purchase online and at Johnny Was retail stores nationwide.

SPRWMN fêtes its new collection with a starry dinner at the Chateau Marmont

Ambre Dahan, founder of SPRWMN (pronounced super woman), hosted an intimate dinner at the Chateau Marmont to celebrate the new FW24 collection earlier this month.

Guests in attendance Oct. 9 included Amber Valetta, Carolyn and Dylan Blue Murphy, Courteney Cox, Michelle Monaghan, Malin Ackerman, Monet Mazur, Rachel Zoe, Rebecca Gayheart, Anita Ko, Jenni Kayne, Jessica Paster and Liat Baruch.

Founded in 2016, the L.A.-based brand is known for its stretchy French plongé leather and suede pieces, cashmere and loungewear. Dahan previously served as design director of Joe’s Jeans before founding a fine jewelry line called Ambre Victoria.

The new collection includes luxury essentials including tailored blazers, leather pieces and stylish separates for both daily wear and special occasions in rich, warm tones such as deep reds, dark greens, blues and classic black, as well as earthy hues such as camel and chocolate brown.

“I wanted to create a fit that would make women feel strong and beautiful, so they could go about their day feeling like a SPRWMN,” Dahan said.

Guests, who all sported pieces from the new collection, were treated to a family-style dinner of caesar salad, spaghetti bolognese and broccolini followed by fresh berries and cream before leaving with a limited edition leather tote bag.

