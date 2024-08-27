The Hammer Museum Launches Online Collection of 50,000 Works

The Hammer Museum launches a free digital portal, Lunya and LACMA collaborate on a Monet-inspired sleepwear collection, “Emily in Paris” comes to Hollywood for Season 4 and Tory Burch taps Kendall Jenner as the face of their new fragrance.

Source: Meleko Mokgosi/Hammer Museum

The Hammer Museum launches Hammer Online Collections

The Hammer Museum at UCLA has rolled out a premier platform for students, educators and online visitors to discover and interact with 50,000 artworks in the museum’s collection, spanning from the Renaissance to present day.

The Hammer Online Collections digital portal includes works from the Hammer Contemporary Collection, the Grunwald Center Collection, the Franklin D. Murphy Sculpture Garden, the Armand Hammer Daumier and Contemporaries Collections and the Armand Hammer Collection. The new website is a milestone in a multiyear initiative to digitize the Hammer’s collections, funded by grants from the Mellon Foundation and the Perenchio Foundation.

As part of the grant initiative, the museum commissioned new photography of many works in collection, including nearly 300 newly digitized paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures, with more to be documented and digitized over the next two years.

“Last year we celebrated the culmination of our building transformation, which included new permanent galleries for works on paper as well as the largest temporary exhibition of our Hammer Contemporary Collection,” Hammer Museum director Ann Philbin said. “The new Hammer Online Collections continues our drive to share the museum’s permanent collection with audiences far and wide. The depth of materials and thoughtful tools will make this website an important resource for UCLA students and faculty, curators and researchers worldwide, and general audiences looking to learn more about what the Hammer offers.”

Developed in partnership with U.K.-based digital agency Cogapp, Hammer Online Collections will allow users to conduct advanced queries into the collections’ search and generate their own checklists, download over 6,000 open-source images, including artworks by Van Gogh, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Rembrandt, among others, search for artworks currently on view in the galleries, locate artwork information, study the Hammer exhibition history and more.

Source: Lunya

Lunya and LACMA collaborate on a limited edition sleepwear collection

Los Angeles-based, luxury restwear brand Lunya has partnered with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on a limited edition sleepwear collection designed to establish “rest as an art form in its own right.”

Inspired by French impressionist Claude Monet’s “Water Lilies” series (the artist’s “Nympheas (Water Lilies)” c.1897–98, oil on canvas, is part of the LACMA permanent collection), the Waterlily collection includes a 100% Washable Mulberry Silk Tee Short Set, Cami Pant Set, High Rise Pant Set, Tulip Dress and an Eye Mask.

Founded in 2012 by Ashley Merrill, Lunya offers luxurious innovative fabrics and thoughtful design, which includes strategic ventilation, stay-put sleeves, no-ride up waistbands or twist straps to help you feel your best in and out of bed.

All pieces are made with responsible fabrics, including their hero fabric, washable silk, which adapts to your body temperature to keep you cool when it’s hot and warm when it’s cold. The brand also uses blue-sign approved dyes, which are safer for dyehouse workers, the planet and wearers.

Source: Reel Art Press

Reel Art Press celebrates movie posters in a new book

Reel Art Press has announced the upcoming publication of a new coffee table book, “1001 Movie Posters: Designs of the Times.”

Edited by Tony Nourmand, editor-in-chief of the publishing house and former co-owner of the Reel Poster Gallery in London, the premier international gallery for original, vintage film posters and Christie’s London consultant for Vintage Film Posters, the 640-page book celebrates the most arresting, aesthetically powerful examples of the genre, including a number of posters that have never been published before.

The book features posters from over 20 counties and the work of over 150 art directors and illustrators and includes iconic posters such as “Metropolis,” “The Man With the Golden Arm,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Goldfinger” alongside lesser known artworks for films such as “2001,” “Star Wars” and “Taxi Driver.”

Spanning more than a century of imagery, nearly all cinematic movement are included, from silent masterpieces through German expressionism, film noir, 1950s science fiction, the psychedelic ’60s, the gritty violence of the ’70s and onwards into the 21st century. The book also features an introduction by cultural historian Christopher Frayling.

“1001 Movie Posters: Designs of the Times” will be published on Sept. 3 and is available for preorder now.

Source: Clare V.

Clare V. and Tracksmith unveil a sporty capsule collection

Los Angeles fashion and lifestyle brand Clare V. and Boston-based running brand Tracksmith have collaborated on an exclusive Le Jogging collection.

A marriage of Clare V.’s signature laid-back California style meets Parisian polish and Tracksmith’s preppy vibes, classic running pieces have been reimagined in the form of a special bright phthalo green version of the Tracksmith Eliot sneaker, a sweatshirt, T-shirt, singlet, running shorts, hat, bandanna and a navy leather Poche Sportif crossbody bag embossed with a repeat of Tracksmith’s running hare logo.

“We prefer to dress for Le Jogging in the most inspirational kit possible that also transitions easily to apres-run activities like the coffee shop, the market or even drinks,” founder Clare Vivier said. “We partnered with Tracksmith because we love their dedication to the nonprofessional (but competitive!) runner and their attention to the details of performance, function, style and color. Allons-y!”

The collection is available now on tracksmith.com, clarev.com and in-store at Clare V. retail locations.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix hosts the “Emily in Paris” Season 4 premiere in Hollywood

Earlier this month, Netflix hosted a Wednesday night red carpet and premiere event at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate Season 4 of “Emily in Paris.”

Attendees at the Aug. 14 event included creator Darren Star along with cast members Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Arnaud Binard and Paul Forman.

Collins, who stars as Emily Cooper, wore a custom Armani Privé strapless gown with a corset bodice, peplum waist and sheer checkerboard maxi skirt with tessellating squares. She finished the look with Reflection de Cartier earrings in 18k white gold and diamonds, a Reflection de Cartier ring in 18k white gold with diamonds and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Season 4 Part 1 premiered Aug. 15 and picked up the story following the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding. Part 2 will premiere Sept. 12.

Source: Tory Burch

Tory Burch reveals a new fragrance fronted by Kendall Jenner

American lifestyle brand Tory Burch has launched its latest fragrance, dubbed Sublime. “Sublime is the ultimate way you want to feel: confident, sensual, strong,” founder Tory Burch said. “It is a word and an emotion that has no ending … It makes you feel like anything is possible.”

Burch collaborated with Givaudan master perfumer Rodrigo Flores-Roux, perfumer Christine Hassan and Shiseido to develop the fragrance, which features notes of leather blended with delicate rose, osmanthus flower, earthy vetiver and bright mandarin. It is grounded by hints of ivy, patchouli and magnolia.

The sculptural, refillable bottle was designed by award-winning artist Malin Ericson and is an abstract take on Tory’s Double T with the curvilinear glass body topped by a silver cap with a playful off-center logo.

Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, is the face of the global campaign, which was photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and includes a video with original music by London artist Bakar, covering Edwyn Collins’ 1994 track “A Girl Like You.”

“Kendall has a quiet power,” Burch said. “She knows who she is and she’s fearless. She is an entrepreneur and a role model for so many people, and that was important to me.”

“Sublime is beautiful, it’s sexy, it’s confident,” Jenner said of the scent. “I love what Tory does and what she stands for. I want to align with designers who feel genuinely right to me, and this felt natural and organic.”

Sublime by Tory Burch is available in the U.S. at Ulta, in Tory Burch boutiques and on toryburch.com now.

