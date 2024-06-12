Elon Musk Makes X Likes Private as Part of an ‘Important Change’

“We are making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy,” the app notifies users

Elon Musk makes X likes private (Credit: Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk makes X likes private (Credit: Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP via Getty Images)

X is making your likes private, as of Wednesday.

“Important change: your likes are now private,” Musk said after the announcement was made through the X Engineering account.

Yes, before this, anyone could go to your page and see what you liked on the X platform, unless you were a premium user.

Individuals will still be able to view their own likes – and like counts still appear individual posts – but the general public will no longer be able to access another account’s likes. A notification letting users know about the change popped up on accounts Wednesday as the Likes tab disappeared from being shown on others’ accounts.

Read Next
Judge Tosses Elon Musk’s X Lawsuit Against Hate Speech-Tracking Nonprofit 

“We are making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy,” the notification states. “Liking more posts will make your ‘For you’ feed better.”

The update was teased back in May by X Engineering Director Haofei Wang.

“Public likes are incentivizing the wrong behavior,” Wang wrote on his X account. “For example, many people feel discouraged from liking content that might be ‘edgy’ in fear of retaliation from trolls, or to protect their public image. Soon you’ll be able to like without worrying who might see it. Also a reminder that the more posts you like, the better your For you algorithm will become.”

News of the update received a mixed response from users. Many decried “stalking” other people’s likes as a favorite passtime on the app, while others used it to vet the quality of person another user might be.

Read Next
Elon Musk's AI Company Raises $6 Billion

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.