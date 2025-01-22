‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Trailer Has Bodies Hitting the Floor With Melanie Lynskey, Hilary Swank

The temporary alliances in both the ’90s and the present appear to be crumbling, and several characters are brandishing knives in the Season 3 trailer for “Yellowjackets,” which Showtime released Wednesday.

As the two-minute clip opens, we hear an ominous voiceover from Shauna (Melanie Lynskey): “The only way to be safe is to be the only one left.” A Drowning Pool song, “Bodies,” plays in the background, featuring the lyrics “let the bodies hit the floor.”

The trailer also features Lynskey saying, “Someone wants us dead,” after receiving a package with the mysterious symbol on it from the wilderness. So who’s behind the package? The 40-something Van (Lauren Ambrose) darkly notes, “The only people who know about this are us. Or dead.”

“People are willing to do some messed-up stuff, just to see another day,” says Melissa (Jenna Burgess) in the plane crash timeline. Meanwhile, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) and Misty (Samantha Hanratty) openly question whether Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) should be replaced as their leader.

We also see masked teens in the past howling as they run through the snow, multiple characters screaming and glimpses of a new contemporary character, played by a bandaged and bloodied Hilary Swank.

The final line of dialogue in the trailer is spoken by Swank: “You really are insane,” she says to someone offscreen.

Here’s the Season 3 synopsis via Showtime: “As summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory — the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued. In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface. As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: Who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?”

Season 3 of “Yellowjackets” premieres Feb. 14 on Paramount+ with Showtime, so of course the trailer lands with a memorable Valentine’s Day tagline, “Eat Your Heart Out.”

The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Simone Kessell and Elijah Wood, with Hilary Swank and Joel McHale also on board for Season 3.